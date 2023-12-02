Criticising the UN Security Council, the president of Brazil has said the body's failure to enforce "respect" for its decisions is part of the cause for the ongoing bombardment of Gaza.

"What we're lacking is sanity and authority on the part of the leadership that are part of the UN Security Council," Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

"If we had true leaders, if we had a body that makes a decision that would be respected and complied (with) — and that should be the body of UNSC (UN Security Council) — we would not have this war," he stressed.

Referring to the thousands of casualties, including children, and the bombing of hospitals in Gaza, Lula described the situation as "madness."

He emphasised that Israel has the right to self-defence but criticised the unnecessary killing of innocent women and children. He called for peaceful coexistence between the states of Palestine and Israel.

Biden's lack of 'sensitivity'

Urging a diplomatic solution to the conflict, Lula criticised US President Joe Biden for lacking the "sensitivity" to call for a halt to the fighting, pointing out Washington's influence over Israel.