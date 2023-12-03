WORLD
3 MIN READ
Poll: Young people, women in US oppose Israeli attacks on Gaza
US-based pollster Gallup reports 52 percent of women, 67 percent of young adults aged up to 34 disapprove of Israel's attacks on besieged Palestinian enclave.
Poll: Young people, women in US oppose Israeli attacks on Gaza
Demonstrators gather in front of the White House during a rally in support of Palestinians in Washington, DC. / Photo: AFP
December 3, 2023

The majority of American women and young adults disapprove of Israel's attacks on Gaza, a survey of 1,013 respondents by US-based pollster Gallup suggests.

The results from the survey conducted last month and released this week indicate that 52 percent of women and 67 percent of adults aged 18-34 do not support Israel's attacks.

While 44 percent of women supported Israel's attacks, this figure rose to 59 percent for men, while 37 percent of adult males opposed the bombardment.

Black, Hispanic, Asian, Pacific Islander and Native American respondents were more likely to disapprove of the attacks with 64 percent, whereas 61 percent of white participants supported them.

In terms of party affiliation, 63 percent of Democrats disapproved of Israel's onslaught, with 36 percent supporting it, while 71 percent of Republicans expressed approval, while only 23 percent disapproved.

RelatedJewish protesters in California stage sit-in, demand ceasefire in Gaza

Too much aid to Israel

Recommended

The approval rate differed little based on education, with 50 percent of college graduates approving Israel's attacks compared to 51 percent of non-graduates, while 46 percent of college graduates disapproved them as opposed to 45 percent of non-graduates.

Overall, 50 percent of respondents supported Israel's attacks on the besieged Palestinian enclave, while 45 percent opposed them.

The portion of respondents who endorsed at least the current amount of the US' military aid to Israel was 67 percent, while 31 percent said the US is providing too much aid to the country.

The Israeli army resumed bombing Gaza early Friday after declaring an end to a week-long truce with the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

More than 15,500 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

Related'Ceasefire now': Protesters link Gaza truce to 2024 US vote
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan