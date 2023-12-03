The majority of American women and young adults disapprove of Israel's attacks on Gaza, a survey of 1,013 respondents by US-based pollster Gallup suggests.

The results from the survey conducted last month and released this week indicate that 52 percent of women and 67 percent of adults aged 18-34 do not support Israel's attacks.

While 44 percent of women supported Israel's attacks, this figure rose to 59 percent for men, while 37 percent of adult males opposed the bombardment.

Black, Hispanic, Asian, Pacific Islander and Native American respondents were more likely to disapprove of the attacks with 64 percent, whereas 61 percent of white participants supported them.

In terms of party affiliation, 63 percent of Democrats disapproved of Israel's onslaught, with 36 percent supporting it, while 71 percent of Republicans expressed approval, while only 23 percent disapproved.

Related Jewish protesters in California stage sit-in, demand ceasefire in Gaza

Too much aid to Israel