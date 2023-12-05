Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a one-day trip to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia focused on the Israeli war in Gaza and host the Iranian president in Moscow this week, the Kremlin said.

Putin will make working visits to both countries on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

The talks will focus on bilateral relations, the Israeli war on Palestinians and other international issues, Peskov said on Tuesday.

Issues related to oil price caps under OPEC+ will also be on the agenda, he added.

Related Putin's signature ends Russia's nuclear test ban treaty

Power broker

Putin's trip was first announced on Monday by his foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov, who didn't give a date for the visits when he spoke to the Russian news outlet Life.

"I hope that these will be very useful negotiations, which we consider extremely important," Ushakov was quoted as saying by Life.

Putin will make the visit at a time when Russia wants to advance its role as a power broker in the conflict in the Middle East.