The forced labour of Uighurs in China is continuing, including in Chinese companies selling apparel to big-name brands in Europe, a study commissioned by a group of EU lawmakers said.

"A substantial volume of apparel tainted by Uighur forced labour is moving into the EU without restriction," said the study published by the left-leaning Socialists and Democrats grouping in the European Parliament on Wednesday.

It was carried out by the UK's Sheffield Hallam University and two Uighur rights group, the Uyghur Centre for Democracy and Human Rights and Uyghur Rights Monitor.

The report was released as EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel were on their way to Beijing for an EU-China summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Their meeting was mainly focused on trade issues, though an EU official said the issue of human rights in China would also be raised.

The report, relying on public sources and mapping of supply chains, said 39 clothing brands known in Europe were at "high risk of sourcing apparel made by Uighurs compelled to participate in state-imposed labour transfers."