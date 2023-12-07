WORLD
3 MIN READ
British immigration minister quits after UK-Rwanda asylum deal
UK Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick he has "strong disagreements" with the policy and that it is "a triumph of hope over experience".
British immigration minister quits after UK-Rwanda asylum deal
Jenrick, who had been immigration minister since October last year, has been more outspoken on the need to tackle the arrival of small boats.  / Photo: Reuters
December 7, 2023

Britain's immigration minister Robert Jenrick resigned on Wednesday saying the government's published draft emergency legislation aimed at getting its Rwandan migrant deportation scheme up and running did not go far enough.

Jenrick said in a resignation letter that the legislation offered one of the last opportunities to tackle the small boats crisis before an election expected next year and the government's plans were a "triumph of hope over experience".

The legislation needed to go further to limit the opportunities for domestic and international courts to challenge the policy, he said.

"The government has a responsibility to place our vital national interests above highly contested interpretations of international law," he said in his resignation letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, which he posted on X.

"I am unable to take the currently proposed legislation through the (House of) Commons as I do not believe it provides us with the best possible chance of success."

RelatedUK, Rwanda ink new treaty to revive controversial deal on asylum seekers
Recommended

'Profoundly wrong'

Jenrick was a close political ally of Sunak. In 2019, the two wrote a joint article with Oliver Dowden, now the deputy prime minister, backing Boris Johnson for the Conservative Party leadership.

A member of parliament since 2014, Jenrick previously served as a junior minister in the health and finance departments as well as Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Over recent days, Jenrick, who had been immigration minister since October last year, has been more outspoken on the need to tackle the arrival of small boats on the southern coast of England.

On Tuesday, Jenrick said that people who arrived in the small boats were breaking into Britain and it was “profoundly wrong" for people to be entering the country in this way.

"If you or I crossed an international border, or literally broke into another country, we would expect to be treated very seriously," he told Sky News.

RelatedRwanda is a 'safe country' to resettle migrants: British interior minister
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan