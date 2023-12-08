Hunter Biden has been indicted on nine tax charges in California as a special counsel investigation into the business dealings of the US President Joe Biden's son intensifies against the backdrop of the looming 2024 election.

The new charges came on Thursday in addition to federal firearms charges in Delaware alleging Hunter broke a law against drug users having guns in 2018.

The charges include three felony tax offences and six misdemeanour tax offences — and he faces a maximum penalty of 17 years in prison if convicted, the Department of Justice said.

He had been previously expected to plead guilty to misdemeanour tax charges as part of a plea deal with prosecutors who said he failed to pay taxes on $4 million in personal income in 2017 and 2018.

The agreement also contained immunity provisions, and defence attorneys had argued that they remain in force since that part of the agreement was signed by a prosecutor before the deal was scrapped.

Defence attorneys have signalled they plan to fight any new charges.

The agreement imploded in July after a judge raised questions about it.

'Sweetheart deal'

It had also been pilloried as a "sweetheart deal" by Republicans investigating nearly every aspect of Hunter's business dealings as well as the Justice Department's handling of the case.

Congressional Republicans have also pursued an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, claiming he was engaged in an influence-peddling scheme with his son.

The House is expected to vote next week on formally authorising the inquiry.