WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia's Putin says he will re-run for president in March 2024
Russia's Central Election Commission officially approves that the voting for the presidential elections will take place between March 15 and 17.
Russia's Putin says he will re-run for president in March 2024
Putin still commands wide support after nearly a quarter-century in power. / Photo: AFP
December 8, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he will run in the 2024 presidential election set to be held in March.

Putin said that he will run for a fifth term in office during a conversation with participants following an award ceremony held in the Kremlin on the occasion of the country’s Heroes of the Fatherland Day, according to state news agency TASS.

Earlier on Friday, Russia's Central Election Commission officially approved that the voting for the presidential elections will take place between March 15 and 17.

On Thursday, Russia's Federation Council passed a resolution scheduling the country's next presidential election for March 17, 2024.

RelatedAnalysis: What keeps Putin in power?

Putin in control

Recommended

Putin still commands wide support after nearly a quarter-century in power, despite starting an offensive against Ukraine in February of 2022.

A short-lived rebellion in June by mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin raised widespread speculation that Putin could be losing his grip, but he emerged with no permanent scars.

Putin announced his decision to run in the March 17 presidential election after a Kremlin award ceremony, when war veterans and others pleaded with him to seek re-election.

"I won't hide it from you — I had various thoughts about it over time, but now, you're right, it's necessary to make a decision," Putin said in a video released by the Kremlin after the event. "I will run for president of the Russian Federation."

Tatiana Stanovaya of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center noted that the announcement was made in a low-key way instead of a live televised speech, probably reflecting the Kremlin's spin effort to emphasise Putin's modesty and his perceived focus on doing his job as opposed to loud campaigning.

RelatedPutin's growing alliances in Europe
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan