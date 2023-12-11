The Palestinian resistance group Hamas reiterated its commitment to the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and rejected the forced displacement of Palestinians.

In a statement Sunday marking the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Hamas called for the protection of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, an end to the massacres committed by Israel against civilians and the prosecution of the perpetrators.

The statement emphasised the political, moral and humanitarian responsibility of stopping the massacres in Gaza and filing a lawsuit in international courts to try the perpetrators as war criminals.

