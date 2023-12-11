Poland's parliament has elected centrist party leader Donald Tusk as prime minister, paving the way for a new pro-EU government after eight years of stormy national conservative rule.

Tusk became prime minister on Monday nearly two months after a national election that was won by a coalition of parties ranging from left-wing to moderate conservative.

Tusk's government will most likely be sworn in on Wednesday, Marcin Mastalerek, head of the president's office, told radio RMF FM.

“I couldn't have done otherwise, I had to come back,” Tusk said after the vote. Tusk, 66, was prime minister between 2007 and 2014 before he became president of the European Council.

“On October 15 (Election Day), Poles woke up and decided to remove you from power," he said, referring to Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the outgoing ruling party, Law and Justice (PiS), which has reigned since 2015.

“Thank you to all Poles. This is a great day, not for me, but for those who believed that things would get better, even singing that ‘we will chase away the darkness and evil’,” Tusk said.

“I am indebted to those who trusted this new Polish hope, because they deeply believe in us and Poland, and they have given us cautious credit and decided to make this historic change,” he added.