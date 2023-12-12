Iran officially sells its heavy water and derivatives, and the US has been one of the purchasers, the country’s nuclear energy chief said.

Mohammad Eslami, who heads the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said Tehran has been receiving requests for purchasing its heavy water from many countries, not just the US.

“Currently, we sell both the heavy water and its derivatives,” Eslami, who also serves as one of the country’s vice presidents, added during an event in Tehran.

His remarks came two days after Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Washington is buying Iran's heavy water for its nuclear reactors through an intermediary despite sanctions.

The top diplomat said a Western official once told him that after testing they found Iran's heavy water of the "highest quality" in the world.

Heavy water, which contains heavy hydrogen, is known as the second-most sought-after nuclear material after uranium, and Iran is one of the few countries that produce it.

In August, Eslami said the heavy water of the Khandab nuclear facility in central Iran was particularly in high demand, adding that heavy investments are being made to produce heavy water derivatives.

Eslami’s deputy and AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi in April said that Washington had "once again" showed interest in purchasing heavy water from Iran for its "high quality."