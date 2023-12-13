When Israel and Hamas carried out a prisoner swap during a week-long truce in the last week of November, the world watched in shock as children after children walked out of Israeli prisons.

Among the 210 Palestinians released by Israel – all of them children and women –was a 14-year-old boy, the youngest of the lot.

The large number of children among the freed Palestinians has put the spotlight back on one of Israel's most brutal and illegal practices in the occupied Palestinian territories.

An examination of available statistics and credible reports reveals a pattern of Israel detaining and prosecuting a staggering number of minors over the decades.

Since 1967, Palestinian children in the occupied West Bank have been subject to Israeli military law, making them the only minors in the world consistently prosecuted in military courts.

Remarkably, Israel is the only country systematically employing military court systems to prosecute children.

Annually, an estimated 500-700 Palestinian children, some as young as 12, end up detained and facing prosecution in the Israeli military court system.

B'Tselem, an Israeli human rights organisation, reported that as of September, the Israel Prison Service was holding 146 Palestinian minors for reasons classified merely as "security-related".

In 1991, the rights group Defense for Children International - Palestine (DCIP) started documenting the detentions of Palestinian children by the Israeli military in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem and besieged Gaza.

Over the past two decades, DCIP says, approximately 13,000 Palestinian children have experienced detention, interrogation, prosecution, and imprisonment within the Israeli military system.

These minors – mostly boys aged 12-17 – come under the purview of Israeli military law, which deems individuals criminally responsible from the age of 12, contrary to international law, which recognises anyone under 18 as a child.

Between January 1, 2016, and December 31, 2022, DCIP gathered sworn affidavits from 766 child detainees held by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank and prosecuted in Israeli military courts.

"None of the 766 Palestinian children reported that Israeli authorities provided them with an arrest warrant at the time they were arrested," According to DCIP.

Only 111 out of 766 children (14.5 percent) said they were generally informed about the reasons for their arrest afterwards.

DCIP's data highlights that three-quarters of the children experienced some form of physical violence after arrest. In 97 percent of cases, no parent was present during interrogation, and two-thirds were not properly informed of their rights. Israeli forces failed to inform children of the reason for their arrest in 85.5 percent of cases.

The statistics further reveal that 80 percent of children underwent strip searches, and 42 percent were denied adequate food and water while 31 percent denied access to a toilet.

Palestine is occupied in every aspect