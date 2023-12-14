Thursday, December 14, 2023

1647 GMT —Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an unannounced visit to Germany, his spokesman said, as Kiev tries to ensure continued Western support for the embattled country.

Zelenskyy's spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov said on Thursday that the purpose of the trip was "to visit the (US) military base in Wiesbaden, from where the assistance from partners is coordinated".

On X, formerly Twitter, Ukraine's presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak posted simply a German flag and a flexed bicep.

A police spokesman in the German business capital Frankfurt told AFP earlier that Zelenskyy had "appointments in the Rhine-Main area".

The spokesman said police officers had accompanied Zelenskyy from Frankfurt airport towards nearby Wiesbaden and had temporarily blocked off traffic for security reasons.

Politico reported on Wednesday that German defence firms were given 24 hours to list armaments that could be sent to Ukraine next year, based on a request to industry from senior government officials.

1654 GMT - Patriot air defence system from Germany arrived in Ukraine: Kiev

Ukraine said that it had taken delivery of a Patriot air defence system provided to Kiev from Germany, in the wake of increasing aerial attacks by Moscow.

"One more Patriot air defence system from Germany arrived in Ukraine!" the Ukrainian defence ministry said in a statement on social media on Thursday, listing new military aid including mine clearing systems.

1423 GMT - Supporting Ukraine 'investment in our own security’: NATO chief

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned against the risk of Russia targeting other countries if it wins its war in Ukraine and said supporting Ukraine is “an investment in our own security."

After meeting Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico at NATO headquarters, Stoltenberg made statements to the media.

Referring to discussions among European Union leaders regarding initiating membership negotiations with Ukraine and providing additional financial support, Stoltenberg said: "There is a real risk that if Putin wins in Ukraine, he will not stop. Our support for Ukraine is not an act of charity.”

"We can say that the only way to achieve a fair and lasting solution is to convince President Putin that he cannot win on the battlefield. The only way to make President Putin understand that he is not winning on the battlefield is to continue supporting Ukraine," he added.

1146 GMT - German chancellor voices support for opening EU membership talks with Ukraine

Germany will actively support opening European Union membership talks with Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels on Thursday ahead of a key EU summit, Scholz said decisions taken by European leaders should give a strong message to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Germany strongly supports the European Commission’s proposal (to start accession talks with Ukraine), and here we’ll also actively work toward reaching a good European understanding, and a common decision,” he said.

1115 GMT —Putin says Gaza 'catastrophe' incomparable with Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin described the situation in Gaza as a "catastrophe" unfolding on a scale that could not be compared to the Ukraine conflict.

Putin, whose government has maintained ties with Hamas and Israel, gave the comments during a news conference in Moscow, as the full-scale military offensive against Kiev approaches the two-year mark.

"Everybody here and around the world can see and look at the special military operation and at what is happening in Gaza and feel the difference," he said, using the Kremlin's name for its conflict in Ukraine.

1136 GMT — Putin says, 'No peace in Ukraine until goals are achieved'

Russian President Vladimir Putin vows that there would be no peace in Ukraine until his goals are achieved and said those objectives remain unchanged at a year end news conference.

Giving rare detail on what Moscow calls its "special military operation", Putin dismissed the need for a second wave of mobilization of reservists to fight in Ukraine.

He said there are some 617,000 Russian soldiers currently there, including around 244,000 troops who were called up to fight alongside professional Russian military forces.

1115 GMT —Poland trying to convince Hungary about Ukraine's EU accession, says minister

Poland's new Prime Minister Donald Tusk is trying to convince Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban to support starting European Union accession talks with Ukraine, says Warsaw's EU affairs minister.

"Yesterday there was a short conversation with Prime Minister Orban," Adam Szlapka told reporters in Brussels. "We are fighting for things to end with a good agreement, a very clear signal should come from the European Union and I hope such a signal will come."

0848 GMT — Hungary hesitant about Ukraine's seat in EU, open for aid

Hungary would back granting long-term financial aid to Ukraine outside of the European Union budget, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said while reiterating his opposition to start accession talks with Kiev.