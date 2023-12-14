Palestinians in besieged Gaza are bravely enduring harsh winter conditions amidst Israel's relentless attacks and brutal invasion.

It is a dire situation and many families have taken refuge in the UNRWA base and makeshift tents in Rafah, near the border with Egypt.

Since October 7, Israel has besieged the Palestinian enclave and laid much of it to waste. It has killed at least 18,608 people and wounded 50,594. Many thousands more are feared lost in the rubble or beyond the reach of ambulances.

Israeli warplanes continue bombing the length of Gaza and aid officials say the arrival of winter rain has worsened conditions for hundreds of thousands sleeping rough in makeshift tents. The vast majority of Gaza's 2.3 million people have been made homeless by Israel.

These images depict the strength and perseverance of Palestinians in the face of Israeli brutality: