The Sudanese army has blocked civilians from entering the city of Wad Madani, where an AFP correspondent saw fighter jets overhead and heard blasts as the war with paramilitaries entered its ninth month.

Soon after the war began between the army and the Rapid Support Forces on April 15, Wad Madani — 180 kilometres south of the capital, Khartoum — became a safe haven for those fleeing the carnage.

Wad Madani's relative peace was shattered on Friday when an AFP correspondent reported "the sound of explosions clearly heard within the city".

On social media, users who had already been displaced from Khartoum shared photos of clouds of black smoke, fearing they would once again have to flee brutal urban battles.

Both sides have been accused of indiscriminate shelling of residential areas as well as targeting, looting and harassing civilians.