Sudan's army imposes lockdown in refuge town amid blast reports
Civilians sheltering in Wad Madani worry about a spillover of deadly urban fighting between paramilitary forces and the Sudanese army.
Both army and RSF have been accused of indiscriminate shelling of residential areas. / Photo: AFP Archive
December 15, 2023

The Sudanese army has blocked civilians from entering the city of Wad Madani, where an AFP correspondent saw fighter jets overhead and heard blasts as the war with paramilitaries entered its ninth month.

Soon after the war began between the army and the Rapid Support Forces on April 15, Wad Madani — 180 kilometres south of the capital, Khartoum — became a safe haven for those fleeing the carnage.

Wad Madani's relative peace was shattered on Friday when an AFP correspondent reported "the sound of explosions clearly heard within the city".

On social media, users who had already been displaced from Khartoum shared photos of clouds of black smoke, fearing they would once again have to flee brutal urban battles.

Both sides have been accused of indiscriminate shelling of residential areas as well as targeting, looting and harassing civilians.

More than 12,000 killed and 5.4 million displaced

Wad Madani is the capital of Al Jazira state, where half a million displaced people have sought refuge, according to United Nations figures.

Initially spared from the war, Wad Madani has in recent months seen fighters encroach on the region, mobilising troops and setting up checkpoints along the line of villages between Khartoum and Wad Madani.

The war between army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan and his former deputy, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, has claimed more than 12,190 lives, according to a conservative estimate by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.

Over 5.4 million people are internally displaced, according to the UN, in addition to nearly 1.5 million more who have fled across borders.

SOURCE:AFP
