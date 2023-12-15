TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
170-km portion of security wall completed on Turkish-Iranian border
Turkish security forces, guided by the principle that "the border is sacred," implement stringent measures to prevent illegal incidents.
170-km portion of security wall completed on Turkish-Iranian border
Security forces utilising the full range of technology employ domestic and national capabilities developed by Turkish defence giant Aselsan. / Photo: AA
December 15, 2023

A major 170-kilometre (105-mile) portion of a security wall in eastern Türkiye along the border with Iran has partly been completed to prevent illegal crossings, smuggling, and terrorist infiltration.

Construction of the entire security wall and observation towers in the eastern province of Van, as well as the excavation of trenches, is ongoing to ensure the security of the entire 295-km (183-mile) border with Iran and to prevent illegal activities.

Special teams from the capital Ankara first clear mines along the border to make the wall safer and help dig trenches. Then concrete blocks are laid on the border area, which has been prepared in advance with heavy machinery.

Security measures are tight to prevent the illegal crossing of irregular migrants, curb smuggling, and prevent the infiltration of terrorists. Turkish security forces utilising the full range of technology employ domestic and national capabilities developed by Turkish defence giant Aselsan.

Recommended

Unmanned aerial vehicles are also used in reconnaissance and surveillance efforts. Security forces, guided by the principle that "the border is sacred," intervene to stop any illegal incidents along the border.

Operating day and night, security forces on duty prevent irregular migrants trying to cross the border through patrol missions.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan