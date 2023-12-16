Former South African president Jacob Zuma, who was forced out of office over corruption allegations, has said he would not vote for the ruling African National Congress in national elections in 2024.

With the party that led the decades-old struggle against apartheid fast losing support, the 81-year-old Zuma launched a bitter new attack on current president and ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday.

He said he would vote for a small radical left-wing party and would refuse to campaign for the ANC.

"It would be a betrayal to campaign for the ANC of Ramaphosa," Zuma said in a statement read at a press conference.

Zuma slammed what he called "the death of democratically elected structures", "the role of money" in determining votes and "the suspected fraudulent manipulation" of ANC conference decisions.

He said it was "widely expected that the ANC will lose the national election for the first time since 1994".