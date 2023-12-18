Türkiye continues its efforts to deliver urgent humanitarian aid for Palestinians, the Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday.

"We continue our efforts, together with all our institutions and organisations, to deliver the urgently needed humanitarian aid for the Palestinians," Oncu Keceli said on X.

In coordination with AFAD, the Turkish disaster management authority, approximately 2,500 tons of humanitarian aid arrived at the Al Arish port in Egypt through 13 air shipments and two ships between October 13 and December 12, he added.

"This figure is expected to increase."