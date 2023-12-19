Tuesday, December 19, 2023

UkrainianPresident Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the next meeting on Ukraine's peace formula would be held in Davos, Switzerland but he gave no date for the meeting.

In addition, he declared Ukraine's military had scored "a big victory" on the Black Sea, where Kiev has launched successful strikes on Russian warships, and that they would receive more Patriot air defence systems to bolster their forces this winter.

Ukraine's military also requested mobilisation of up to 500,000 more troops but Zelenskyy said that he has asked for further details before deciding on this matter but believes Ukraine can win the war with Russia more quickly if resilient.

Looking ahead, Zelenskyy also said that if Donald Trump is elected US president in 2024, it could change significantly how the war in Ukraine plays out.

If the policy of the next (US) president, whoever it is, is different towards Ukraine, more cold or more economical, I think these signals will have a very strong impact on the course of the war - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

More updates 👇

1739 GMT — Russia's military has momentum in Ukraine and is poised to meet Moscow's goals: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that his country's military has seized the initiative in Ukraine after repelling a months-long counteroffensive and is well-positioned to achieve Moscow's goals.

Earlier, Putin praised Russian society for being unified in support of the offensive in Ukraine at a meeting of the defence ministry.

He went on to thank "everyone who helps our fighters at the front, transfers money, sends cars and drones and body armour" and praised a "patriotic spirit of solidarity."

1725 GMT — US Senate leaders say Ukraine, border deal not likely soon

Leaders of the US Senate have said a deal to provide additional aid to Ukraine and bolster US border security was not likely to come together soon, with one senior Democrat saying that action would probably be postponed until January.

For his part, Zelenskyy said the United States would not go back on the promises made to Ukraine, even after Congress failed to agree on some $60 billion in aid for Kiev.

"I am confident that the United States will not betray us, that what we agreed on in the United States will be fulfilled, fully," Zelenskyy said during the end-of-year press conference.

1618 GMT — Russian former soldier wants to testify to ICC over war crimes witnessed

A former Russian soldier has sought asylum in the Netherlands and wants to testify at the International Criminal Court (ICC) about war crimes by Russia that he witnessed while fighting in Ukraine, a Dutch legal source told Reuters.

The man, who identified himself in Dutch media as 60-year-old Igor Salikov, said he had been a member of the Russian-backed forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine since 2014 and had worked as an instructor for the Wagner mercenary group in Ukraine.

Ukraine's top war crimes prosecutor Yurii Belousov told Reuters that Salikov had already been in touch with Ukrainian prosecutors for more than six months and given testimony.

"He gave important testimony, some of which has already been confirmed, about the invasion of February 24, 2022. He reported some war crimes, which we are investigating, and some have already been confirmed," Belousov told Reuters in a text message.

1531 GMT — Poland convicts 14 foreigners of spying for Russia

A Polish court has convicted 14 citizens of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine for belonging to a spy ring preparing acts of sabotage on behalf of Moscow.

The defendants were charged last month for offences including seeking to derail trains carrying aid to neighbouring Ukraine, and monitoring critical infrastructure and military facilities in the NATO member.

They received jail terms ranging from 13 months to six years.

"The court found all the defendants guilty of the crimes charged, and found some of them to be operating within an organised criminal group," Judge Jaro Slaw Kowalski said as he delivered the verdict.

1354 GMT — Denmark to donate CV90 military vehicles to Ukraine

Denmark will join Sweden in donating CV90 infantry fighting vehicles as well as the production of new vehicles worth $264 million (1.8 billion Danish kroner) to Ukraine, according to the Danish Defence Ministry.

Copenhagen’s decision follows Ukraine’s demand for more of the vehicles after Sweden donated 50 CV90s.

This is an important step to support Ukraine's defence forces together with Denmark. Combat vehicle 90 (CV90) has been, and is, a significant addition to Ukraine's defence since Sweden donated 50 vehicles earlier this year - Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson

1347 GMT — Italy to prolong war supplies to Ukraine until the end of 2024

Italy's cabinet has passed a law decree that allows it to continue supplying until the end of 2024 "means, materials and equipment" to Ukraine to support its war effort against Russia, a defence ministry statement said.

Supplies will include not only weapons but also power generators and "everything needed to support military operations in defence of unarmed civilians," the statement said, adding the government would ask parliament to confirm the decision.

1347 GMT — UN human rights chief urges Russia to stop using force against Ukraine

The UN human rights chief has urged Russia to "immediately cease its use of force against Ukraine," as Moscow's war on its neighbour is entering its second winter.

"There is only one solution to this tragic and far-reaching conflict: a just peace," Volker Turk said.

"In accordance with General Assembly Resolution ES-11/1 and the binding order by the International Court of Justice, the Russian Federation should immediately cease its use of force against Ukraine."

1342 GMT — EU almost out of options on further sanctions: Russia

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that the latest package of anti-Russian sanctions shows the EU is almost out of options for increasing sanction pressure.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Peskov said the new restrictive measures show there are fewer and fewer areas where sanctions may be imposed.

He said the decision to ban the export of diamonds was "predictable” and Russian authorities were preparing for it.