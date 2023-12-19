TÜRKİYE
Türkiye evacuates dozens more Palestinian patients from Gaza
Turkish health minister says patients along with their attendants are being brought to Ankara for treatment.
Turkish military plane takes off from Al Arish Airport in Egypt and lands at Etimesgut Military Airport in Ankara. / Photo: AA
December 19, 2023

A second military plane carrying patients from Gaza and their attendants has arrived in Türkiye for medical treatment.

The C-130 aircraft, belonging to Türkiye's National Defence Ministry, touched down on Monday with 26 patients, 32 accompanying individuals and medical personnel whose passage from Gaza to Egypt was facilitated.

It took off from Al Arish Airport in Egypt and landed at Etimesgut Military Airport in Ankara at 6.55 pm (1555GMT).

The wounded patients and their escorts were welcomed by Turkish Deputy Health Minister Tolga Tolunay.

Upon arriving at the airport, the patients were transferred to the city center via waiting ambulances.

The aircraft, carrying 1.2 tonnes of medicines and medical supplies along with nine healthcare personnel, took off this morning.

Earlier in the day, a defence ministry-owned A400M aircraft carrying 75 patients and 74 escorts from Gaza landed in Ankara.​​​​​​​

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, “102 more patients and injured people from Gaza are being evacuated from Egypt to our country today with 105 companions for their treatment.”

He said preparations have been completed at Ankara Etlik City Hospital, Ankara Bilkent City Hospital and Yenimahalle Training and Research Hospital.

Israel's air and ground attacks on Gaza since an October 7 attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas have killed at least 19,453 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The war has left Gaza in ruins, with half of the coastal territory's housing damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while more than 130 hostages are still being held by the Palestinian group in Gaza, according to official figures.

SOURCE:AA
