Türkiye's fiscal policies could pay off with the continued return of foreign investors in 2024, JPMorgan Managing Director Stefan Weiler has told Reuters.

After the strong election victory in May, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's monetary policies began luring back international capital.

"From our side, we see Türkiye as a potential big story for next year," Weiler, the head of JPMorgan'sCentral & Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa(CEEMEA) debt capital markets, told Reuters.

The central bank under Hafize Gaye Erkan, who was appointed as governor in June, began tightening interest rates straight away.

The key interest rate, which stood at 8.5% pre-election, is now 40%.

'The tide has turned'

In 2024, the government is expected to issue around $10 billion in international bonds, matching this year's number. Weiler said he expected a "significant pickup" in borrowing from corporates and banks.

"As long as market conditions globally are constructive, Türkiye should see the busiest year ever in terms of international capital markets issuance activity," Weiler said.

"Foreign capital already started flowing back, and it seems like the tide has turned for Türkiye," he added.