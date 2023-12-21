Türkiye's United Nations envoy has warned against the threat of the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation, expressing that empowering the group only sows seeds of further instability in Syria and beyond.

"Regrettably today we heard once again a reference by the UN Special Envoy (Geir Pedersen) to 'SDF,' an offshoot of PKK/YPG terrorist organisation, as if it were a legitimate actor," Ambassador Sedat Onal told the UN Security Council meeting on the developments in Syria on Thursday.

"Türkiye’s counter-terrorism operations in the country are in exercise of its inherent right of self-defence in response to acts of terrorism of this organisation," he said.

The PKK/YPG terror organisation continues its attempts to advance its separatist agenda in Syria by "oppressing local populations, forcibly recruiting children, military use and exploitation of civilian infrastructure" along with other means, Onal stressed.

"I would like to underline once again that empowering this terrorist organisation serves no other purpose than sowing seeds of further instability in Syria and beyond. We will certainly not allow this criminal entity to realise its insidious designs," he added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

PKK/YPG terrorists often hide out across Türkiye's border in northern Iraq and Syria, where they plot attacks on Turkish forces or the local populations.

'Syria is not a post-conflict country'

Turning to the UN Security Council resolution 2254, Onal said it reflects the contours of a consensual road map for the achievement of a lasting solution to the Syrian conflict.

It remains the "most reliable framework" for a sustainable way out of the Syrian crisis, which is through an inclusive, Syrian-owned and Syrian-led political process that meets the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people, he said.