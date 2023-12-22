Friday, December 22, 2023

1817 GMT — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said a humanitarian ceasefire is needed in Gaza, even as efforts to call for such a ceasefire in the UN Security Council again fell short.

"I do believe that we need a humanitarian ceasefire … but of course, we are favourable to any pause that can lead to improvements in humanitarian aid and to the exchange of prisoners," Guterres told reporters.

His remarks came on the heels of the UN Security Council passing a resolution calling for "urgent steps" to immediately allow "safe, unhindered and expanded" humanitarian access to besieged Gaza, but lacking any call for a ceasefire, due to the US voting such language down.

1815 GMT — Reporters Without Borders files second complaint with ICC on Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza

Paris-based NGO Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said it has filed a second complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) on seven Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza from October 22 to December 15.

In response to the continuing tragedy in Gaza, the RSF filed its latest complaint ... this one concerning "probable war crimes" by Israeli forces, it said in a statement.

The "RSF has urged the ICC prosecutor (Karim Khan) to investigate all of the deaths of Palestinian journalists killed by the Israeli military since 7 October, currently totalling 66," it added.

1750 GMT — Israeli soldier killed, another seriously hurt in Hezbollah attack

The Israeli army said one of its soldiers was killed and another seriously injured by a rocket attack from the Hezbollah group in northern Israel.

In a statement, the Israeli army said the morning attack took place in the Shtula area. It identified the slain soldier as Sgt Amit Hod Ziv, 19, who served in the 188th Armoured Brigade's 71st Battalion.

The military, however, did not specify the number of soldiers killed or injured in clashes with Hezbollah since the beginning of the latest conflict in Gaza after the October 7 attack by Hamas.

1736 GMT — Israeli settlers vandalise Palestinian farms, olive trees in Nablus

Dozens of Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian farms and olive trees in the village of Qusra, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, Wafa news agency reported.

Local activist Fuad Hassan said the settlers ploughed more than 30 dunums (equivalent to 7.4 acres) in the village's Al Furn area. The settlers, protected by Israeli forces, also uprooted and seized dozens of olive trees, he added.

Estimates indicate that about 700,000 Israeli settlers are living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the occupied West Bank, adjacent to East Jerusalem. Under international law, all Israeli settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal.

1712 GMT — UNSC passes resolution to boost Gaza humanitarian aid

The UN Security Council has passed a resolution calling for "urgent steps" to immediately allow "safe, unhindered, and expanded" humanitarian access to Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli war on the besieged enclave.

After several days of intense negotiations and nail-biting delays, the resolution submitted by the United Arab Emirates passed by a vote of 13-0, with the US and Russia — both permanent council members — abstaining.

The resolution demands the parties to the conflict allow and facilitate the use of all available routes to and throughout Gaza, including border crossings, to ensure humanitarian personnel and assistance reach the civilian population in need.

1550 GMT —Israeli army arrests Red Crescent workers in northern Gaza

After storming the ambulance centre of the Palestinian Red Crescent aid group in Jabalia, Gaza, the Israeli army arrested eight of its staffers, the group said in a statement, adding that the staff was moved to an unknown location.

The Israeli army also reportedly destroyed the Red Crescent ambulances and part of its headquarters in the northern city of Jabalia, about 4 kilometres (2.5 miles) north of Gaza City.

The statement added that the Israeli army assaulted 47 men who were inside its building before stripping them naked and arresting them.

1509 GMT — Israel has used 'biggest, most destructive' bombs in Gaza, report says

Since October 7, Israel has used one of its "biggest and most destructive" bombs in areas in Gaza which were designated as safe for civilians, according to a report by The New York Times.

The publication shared an analysis of visual evidence focusing on the use of 2,000-pound bombs in an area of southern Gaza, where Israel had ordered civilians to move for safety.

"While bombs of that size are used by several Western militaries, munitions experts say they are almost never dropped by US forces in densely populated areas anymore," the NYT said.

1457 GMT — 2/3 of Israelis support deal to release hostages in exchange for ceasefire: poll

Some two-thirds of Israelis, or 67%, support a new deal to release Israeli hostages from Gaza in exchange for a ceasefire in the besieged enclave, says a new public opinion poll.

Only 22% of Israelis opposed a deal to return the hostages in exchange for a ceasefire, while 11% had no view, said the results of the poll, published by Israeli daily Maariv.

The Lazar Institute poll, done on a random sample of 502 Israelis with an estimated error rate of 4.3 percent, also said that 73 percent of Israeli agree to a ceasefire only after a deal has been reached, and only 11 percent agree to a ceasefire while negotiating.

1432 GMT — China slams Israel for building settlements in occupied Palestinian territories

China slammed Israel for building settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories and said Beijing opposes any unilateral change to Jerusalem's status and status quo shaped by history.

"We believe that the issue of Jerusalem's status should be settled through negotiations by parties concerned in accordance with relevant UN resolutions," Wang said.

"As Palestinian-Israeli tensions continue to escalate and the risk of spillover of the conflict in Gaza heightens, relevant parties need to be prudent and avoid any move that might lead to escalation or get the situation to spiral out of control," he added.

1421 GMT — Turkish FM, Jordanian counterpart discuss recent developments in Gaza

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi discussed recent developments in Gaza, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

In a phone call, Fidan and Safadi exchanged views on a UN Security Council resolution on humanitarian aid to Gaza, said the sources.

Amid continued questions about the body's handling of international crises, the UN Security Council on Thursday postponed for the fourth time this week a vote on the resolution.

1358 GMT — New Israeli strikes kill dozens from single family in Gaza

Dozens of members of a single family were killed and injured in two Israeli air strikes on Thursday and Friday, targeting their homes in the town of Jabalia in northern Gaza.

Munir Al Bursh, the general director of the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, told Anadolu that he was injured, and his daughter was killed. Additionally, several members of his Al Bursh family and the family of his brother were injured due to an Israeli airstrike that targeted his brother's house in Jabalia on Thursday evening.

In another air strike, Palestinian medical sources informed the Anadolu correspondent that 16 Palestinians were killed, and around 50 others injured, all belonging to the Al Bursh family. This was a result of an airstrike targeting a family home in Jabalia.

1335 GMT — Israel seeks to 'permanently alter' composition of Gaza's population: UN expert

A UN expert warned that Israel seeks to "permanently alter" the composition of Gaza's population with ever-expanding evacuation orders and widespread attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in the south of Gaza.

"Israel has reneged on promises of safety made to those who complied with its order to evacuate northern Gaza two months ago. Now, they have been forcibly displaced again, alongside the population of southern Gaza," Paula Gaviria Betancur, the special rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons, said in a statement.

"Where will the people of Gaza … go tomorrow?" Gaviria Betancur asked, saying that Israel's military operation in Gaza "aims to deport the majority of the civilian population en masse."

1150 GMT — Putin vows aid, urges halt to Gaza fighting in call with Abbas: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to continue to supply Gaza with humanitarian aid and urged a peaceful resolution to the Israeli war on Gaza.

"Russia will continue to supply the Gaza Strip with essential goods, including medicines and medical equipment," Putin told Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during a telephone call, the Kremlin said.

It added that Putin urged the "importance of a quick cessation of the bloodshed and the resumption of the political process."

1126 GMT — EU adopts $130M aid plan for Palestinian Authority

The European Commission said it had adopted a 118 million euros ($130 million) aid package to support the Palestinian Authority.

The commission said the aid would help pay salaries and pensions of civil servants in the occupied West Bank, social allowances for vulnerable families and the payment for medical referrals to occupied East Jerusalem hospitals.

The commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, has drawn criticism for her unconditional support for Israel's brutal war on Gaza.

1100 GMT —Israel's war pushing Gaza toward famine: UN

Israel's war on Gaza is pushing the besieged Palestinian enclave towards famine, the United Nations warned ahead of an expected Security Council on a resolution to boost aid to the territory.

Separate diplomatic efforts were also under way for a fresh pause in the worst-ever Israeli onslaught in Gaza, which was triggered by an unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israel in October.

With aid workers running out of words to describe conditions in Gaza, the UN Security Council has been locked all week in negotiations over how to phrase a resolution about the ongoing conflict.

1055 GMT — 170 container ships rerouted, 35 docked due to Houthi attacks in Red Sea

The American shipping company Flexport Inc said that nearly 170 ships have been diverted from the Bab el Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea and 35 ships have been halted, awaiting instructions from their operating companies.

According to a statement by the San Francisco-based company, about 170 container ships have been rerouted around Africa, with 35 other ships docked due to attacks in the Red Sea.