Manhattan's Tenement Museum already preserves the history of some immigrants who shaped New York City — from destitute Irish fleeing the great famine to Jewish survivors of the Holocaust — now it is also making room for the lives of African-American migrants.

Beginning next week, visitors to the museum can tour a two-room apartment that is a recreation of one once inhabited by Joseph and Rachel Moore, a Black couple who lived in the area during the US Civil War in the late 19th century.

The Moores squeezed into the unit along with three other boarders.

There is no running water.

Laundry hangs in the kitchen. On a mantelpiece sits a portrait of Abraham Lincoln, the president who abolished slavery in 1865, as the war between the US north and south drew to an end.

Joseph worked as a waiter or coachman depending on the season, Rachel was a servant and washerwoman for wealthy families.

The couple "moved to the city when they were both pretty young, in their 20s. And they lived in Manhattan through one of the most tumultuous decades of the country's history, during the Civil War... when Black Americans were gaining some new freedoms for the first time," explains Kathryn Lloyd, vice president of programs and interpretation at the museum.

Accused of 'rewriting' history

The Tenement Museum draws some 200,000 visitors a year who immerse themselves in the history of the millions of migrants who settled in New York in the 19th and 20th centuries. Many lived in large, old buildings divided into small, often-crowded apartments, which became known as tenements.

The immigrants' stories echo today in the city, which struggled last year to absorb more than 100,000 migrants from Latin America. The museum occupies two actual brick tenement buildings at 97 and 103 Orchard Street on Manhattan's Lower East Side.

The dwellings of some of the former residents have been recreated, including of the Schneiders, German beer saloon owners in the latter 1800s, and the Baldizzis, Italians who survived the Great Depression here.