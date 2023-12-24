Increasing anti-Muslim sentiments in Europe and the US have brought discrimination to the forefront in 2023.

The bigotry has been supported directly or indirectly by governments that are held up as beacons of freedom and in one particular case as the "only democracy in the Middle East."

Israel's attacks on residential areas, hospitals, schools, mosques and churches in Gaza have left the world demanding a ceasefire. The attacks have targeted the Al Aqsa Mosque and the sacred values of Palestinians.

But human rights violations have continued in occupied Palestinian territories since October 7, when the Palestinian resistance group launched a surprise attack against Israel.

More than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict with at least 8,000 children and 6,200 women dead. More than 52,600 victims have also been injured. Gaza, where thousands are still reportedly under the rubble, has witnessed the destruction of civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, educational institutions and places of worship, in targeted attacks.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced on October 9 that Gaza would be completely besieged and electricity, food and fuel would not be allowed to enter.

In the days that followed, Israeli forces blocked humanitarian aid.

Beginning October 10, Israel indiscriminately targeted residential areas, hospitals, schools and places of worship with airstrikes.

Western countries, notably the US, have turned a blind eye or openly supported Israel's bombing of the enclave, where civilians are being killed.

Despite the attacks by forces affiliated with the Tel Aviv administration, Western countries, including the US, the UK, France, Germany and Italy, refrained from issuing condemnatory statements against Israel's attacks.

Quran-burning provocations in Europe

Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan burned the Quran in front of Türkiye's Stockholm Embassy on January 21 and its Copenhagen Embassy on January 27.

Paludan continued his Quran-burning provocations in Malmo, Norrkoping and Jonkoping during the Easter holiday in April.

Iraqi-origin Salwan Momika also burned the Muslim holy book under police protection in front of the Stockholm Mosque on June 28, coinciding with the first day of the Eid Al Adha holiday.

Momika, on July 20 in front of Iraq's Stockholm Embassy and on July 31 in front of the Swedish Parliament building, trampled the Quran and the Iraqi flag under police protection.

The UN Human Rights Council said Quran-burning provocations in Europe fuelled hate speech and increased discrimination.

Following the announcement by Education Minister Gabriel Attal on August 27 that the use of the abaya by women in schools in France would be prohibited, the ADM Association, which advocates for the rights of Muslims, took the ban to the Council of State.