TÜRKİYE
MIT neutralises PKK/YPG's so-called head of Ayn al Arab region in N. Syria
The terrorist known as Bahoz Afrin had carried out organised attacks against the Turkish security forces along the Syrian border, security sources say.
Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or captured. / Others
December 24, 2023

Turkish intelligence has "neutralised" a senior terrorist codenamed Bahoz Afrin, the PKK/YPG terror group's so-called head of the Ayn Al Arab region in northern Syria, security sources said.

Amid ongoing provocations against the Turkish security forces along the Syrian border, MIT organised a successful operation in the region, resulting in the neutralisation of a senior terrorist member on Sunday.

Identified as a priority target, Bahoz Afrin was among the key figures listed by MIT.

As MIT gathered information about the new planned attack against security forces along the border, the Turkish Intelligence Organisation initiated surveillance against the terrorist.

After his neutralisation as well as other prominent figures of the PKK/YPG in the region in previous operations, security sources reported that the terrorist organisation is experiencing a significant crisis in the region.

The terrorist group is reportedly struggling to find terrorists willing to operate at the responsible level, the sources emphasised.

Türkiye committed to anti-terror operations: Turkish defence minister

Who is Bahoz Afrin?

Bahoz Afrin joined the terrorist organisation during its period of dominance in Syria and rose to a front-line commander.

By 2021, he had assumed the role of the leader of Ayn El Arab in the region.

Throughout this period, Bahoz Afrin actively pursued attacks against security forces.

PKK terrorists often hide in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. It also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock last year in April to target the PKK terror group’s hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK —listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU—has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Turkish security forces 'neutralise' 16 terrorists in northern Iraq
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
