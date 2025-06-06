India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated a landmark railway project in Indian-administered Kashmir, featuring the world’s highest railway arch bridge, in a strategic move to connect the restive Himalayan region with the Indian heartland.

The crown jewel of the $5 billion Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway line is the Chenab Rail Bridge—a 1,315-metre (4,314-foot) long steel-and-concrete marvel that soars 359 metres (1,178 feet) above the Chenab River to claim the world record for the tallest railway arch bridge.

While several road and pipeline bridges are higher, Guinness World Records has confirmed that Chenab Rail Bridge trumps the previous highest railway arch bridge, the Najiehe bridge in China.

“In addition to being an extraordinary feat of architecture, the Chenab Rail Bridge will improve connectivity,” Modi posted on social media ahead of his first visit to Kashmir since last month's deadly flare-up with Pakistan. The Hindu nationalist leader later walked across the arch, waving the Indian flag to formally inaugurate the bridge for rail traffic.

The 272-kilometre (169-mile) rail line—dubbed by Indian Railways as one of the world’s most challenging—begins in the garrison town of Udhampur in the Hindu-majority Jammu region and ends in Baramulla, near the Line of Control that separates India- and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. It winds through 36 tunnels and crosses 943 bridges, navigating some of the region’s most treacherous mountainous terrain.

Modi’s visit comes just weeks after a deadly attack in India-administered Kashmir on April 22 killed 26 people, mostly Hindu tourists. New Delhi blamed the assault on Pakistan-based groups, while Islamabad denied involvement.