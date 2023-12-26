CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Floods displace thousands, wreak havoc in Malaysia, Thailand, Australia
Storms, rains and flooding have inundated Malaysia, Thailand and Australia, affecting thousands of people and creating chaos.
FILE - Thai residents wade through floodwaters, September 29, 2022, in Ubon Ratchathani province, northeastern Thailand. / Photo: AP Archive
December 26, 2023

Heavy rain and floods have displaced thousands of people and wreaked havoc in Malaysia, Thailand and Australia, said the local media.

According to Malaysian media, heavy floods in the Kelantan region affected over 18,000 people, as the state has been battling heavy rain since Friday.

State-run Bernama News reported on Tuesday that authorities established temporary relief camps for the affected people in the Kuala Betis area.

So far, 18,735 people have been evacuated from the flooded areas, it said.

In Thailand, heavy rain and floods hit the country's far south and caused severe damage and displacement of over 100,000 people in five provinces.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is flying to the region on Tuesday to oversee the ongoing rescue and relief efforts, Bangkok-based news site Khaosod reported.

The heavy rain caused massive flooding in 14 districts, with Narathiwat province in southern Thailand being the most affected as thousands were disp laced from their homes.

2 people killed in Australia

Heavy rain and storms also hit the Australian states of New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland, causing floods in some areas.

In the past 24 hours, two people were struck and killed by falling trees, and three are reported missing in Victoria and Queensland.

"It's understood that three people were in a large drain that washes out into the Mary River in Gympie when the area was inundated with water," ABC News reported.

Heavy winds and storms also affected the power supply system in Queensland, and over 120,000 people are currently without power as the storm has cut off hundreds of power lines, it added.

According to the television broadcaster, a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Melbourne with damaging winds, hailstones and heavy rainfall.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
