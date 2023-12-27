WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ex-Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif to seek fourth term in office, his party says
Sharif's conviction and sentences were overturned on appeal after his return from self-exile, making him eligible to run for a seat in the parliament.
Ex-Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif to seek fourth term in office, his party says
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif waves to his supporters upon his arrival to address a welcoming rally, in Lahore, Pakistan, October 21, 2023. / Photo: AP Archive
December 27, 2023

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will seek a fourth term in office, his party said, noting he would be its consensus candidate in the upcoming parliamentary elections and the office of the prime minister.

Sharif, who has served as prime minister three times, returned to Pakistan in October after four years of self-exile in London to avoid serving prison sentences on corruption charges.

However, his conviction and sentences were overturned on appeal after his return, making him eligible to run for a seat in the parliament, which will elect the new prime minister after the February 8 vote.

“There is no doubt about it. Nawaz Sharif is our candidate for the office of the prime minister,” said Rana Sanaullah Khan, a senior leader in Sharif's party, on Wednesday.

Recommended
RelatedPakistan's three-time premier Nawaz Sharif returns from exile ahead of vote

Sharif stepped down as prime minister in 2017 over the corruption charges. In July 2018, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison over purchases of luxury apartments in London. In December that year, he was sentenced to a further seven years for failing to disclose how his family set up steel mills in 1999.

Sharif's main rival, Imran Khan, is currently serving a prison term, but he too has announced plans to contest the elections. Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022, but he remains a leading figure and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has a large following.

RelatedPakistan court grants bail to ex-PM Imran Khan in state secret case
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive