Jordon's King Abdullah, Egypt's Sisi push for Gaza truce in Cairo meeting
The two leaders reiterate their complete rejection of attempts to liquidate the Palestinian issue and forcibly displace Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza besides calling for uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid.
King Abdullah and Sisi emphasized that the only solution the international community should push for is an immediate ceasefire in the besieged enclave./ Photo: AFP
December 27, 2023

King Abdullah II of Jordan has met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi in Cairo and the two pushed for a ceasefire in Gaza, where relentless Israeli attacks have killed more than 21,000 people in just over two months.

The two leaders stressed their complete rejection of attempts to liquidate the Palestinian issue, and forcibly displace Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, according to statements shared by both sides on Wednesday.

They called for an immediate ceasefire and uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza to ease the suffering of the people.

King Abdullah and Sisi emphasized that the only solution the international community should push for is an immediate ceasefire in the besieged enclave.

Ceasefire efforts

The visit comes after a meeting between Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi on Tuesday in Cairo.

Egypt, along with Qatar, helped mediate a weeklong ceasefire in November in which Hamas freed over 100 hostages in exchange for Israel’s release of 240 Palestinian prisoners. Hamas and other groups are still holding about 129 hostages.

Hamas has repeatedly rejected any talks on an exchange deal with Israel before a complete ceasefire in Gaza and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the coastal territory.

Israel launched a massive military offensive on the Gaza after a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, killing more than 21,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

The onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly two million people displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicines.

