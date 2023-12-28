China's embassy in Myanmar asked its citizens to leave a northern district along the countries' shared border, citing heightened security risks as ethnic minority armed groups battle the junta.

"The conflicts in Laukkai district of Kokang, northern Myanmar continue, and safety risks have escalated for people stranded there," the embassy said Thursday on its WeChat account. “The Chinese Embassy in Myanmar once again reminds Chinese citizens in Laukkai district to evacuate as soon as possible" the embassy also added.

Clashes have raged since October across Myanmar's northern Shan state after the Arakan Army, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) and the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) launched an offensive against the military.

The groups have seized several towns and border hubs vital for trade with China in what analysts say is the biggest military challenge to the junta since it seized power in 2021.

The MNDAA has vowed to recapture Laukkai town, located in a district bordering China that is run by a military-aligned militia and notorious for gambling, prostitution and online scams.