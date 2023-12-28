Türkiye's new generation air combat fighter ANKA III made its maiden flight, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.

ANKA III is a system that is faster thanks to its jet engine, has a high payload carrying capacity, and is less visible on radar with its tailless structure, according to the producer Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

The uncrewed combat aerial vehicle provides different missions such as reconnaissance, surveillance, and intelligence, with air-ground munitions, air-to-air ammunition, and radar systems.

It will be able to perform many tasks such as operation and communication relay together with other friendly elements.