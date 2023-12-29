Friday, December 29, 2023

2130 GMT — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has approved the potential sale to Israel of M107 155mm projectiles and related equipment for $147.5 million and skipped its review by the Congress, the Pentagon said.

Blinken determined that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to Israel, thereby waiving the congressional review requirements, according to the Pentagon.

This is the second time this month the Biden administration has skipped congressional review of a weapons sale to Israel.

On December 9, the administration used the emergency authority to allow the sale of about 14,000 tank shells to Israel.

More updates 👇

1818 GMT — South Africa files ICJ case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza

South Africa has launched a case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel for what it said were "genocidal" acts in Gaza.

According to a statement, the ICJ application related to alleged violations by Israel of its obligations under the Genocide Convention, and said that "Israel has engaged in, is engaging in and risks further engaging in genocidal acts against the Palestinian people in Gaza".

In The Hague application, South Africa also says that Israel has been acting "with the requisite specific intent...to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group."

1835 GMT — WHO chief 'very concerned' by Gaza infectious disease threat

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said he was "very concerned" about the growing threat of infectious diseases in Gaza.

"As people continue to be massively displaced across the south of Gaza, with some families forced to move multiple times and many sheltering in overcrowded health facilities, my WHO colleagues and I remain very concerned about the increasing threat of infectious diseases," Tedros said on X, formerly Twitter.

1828 GMT — Israeli army killed another Palestinian near occupied East Jerusalem

The Israeli army has killed another Palestinian young man in the town of Al Eizariya in the occupied east Jerusalem.

Israeli forces raided the town and clashed with Palestinians, during which one person, identified as Mahmoud Warni, was killed by bullets fired by soldiers, the Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported, citing local sources and witness accounts.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said two Palestinians were injured, one critically, in clashes with the Israeli forces in the southern West Bank.

1758 GMT — Israel again turns down US request to transfer tax money collected in Palestine

Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich once again has turned down the US request to transfer tax money collected by Tel Aviv to the Palestinian Authority as the allies remain divided on the issue.

Not a single shekel (Israeli currency) will be sent to Gaza as long as “I am Finance Minister," Smotrich said in a statement.

He has a high respect for the US, whom he describes as Israel's best ally in the world, but the minister said, "We will never abandon our fate to others."

1741 GMT — UN chief 'gravely concerned' about further spillover of Gaza conflict

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "gravely concerned" about the spillover of the Gaza conflict, and urges all parties to exercise "maximum restraint" for regional peace, his spokesman has said.

"As the hostilities between Israel and Hamas and other groups in Gaza intensify, the Secretary-General remains gravely concerned about the further spillover of this conflict, which could have devastating consequences for the entire region," Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

The escalating violence in the occupied West Bank, including intensified Israeli security forces raids, high numbers of fatalities, settler violence and attacks on Israelis by Palestinians, "is extremely alarming, " he added.

1723 GMT — Turkish first lady calls on global community to end persecution of Palestinians in Gaza

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has called on the international community to take steps to end the persecution of people in Gaza, promising to make the voices of Palestinian children heard globally.

Speaking at the "Bulletproof Dreams: Exhibition of Gazan Child Artists" in Istanbul, Emine Erdogan said they must make the voices of Palestinian children, whose right to life is their most basic right, more audible and their suffering more visible.

"We call on the world to take action as soon as possible to put an end to this persecution and as Türkiye, under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, we are making intense efforts in this direction," she said.

1720 GMT — Three Gaza brothers say they were beaten, mistreated in Israeli detention

Three Palestinian brothers rounded up by Israel in Gaza have said they and fellow detainees were beaten, stripped to their underwear, burnt with cigarettes and subjected to other forms of mistreatment during their detention.

Sobhi Yaseen, and his brothers Sady and Ibrahim, were among a group of dozens of Palestinian men sheltering in a school in Rafah in southern Gaza who spoke to Reuters about their treatment at the hands of Israeli soldiers..

1609 GMT — Israeli army kills Palestinian after accusing him of running his car over Israeli settlers in W.Bank

The Israeli army has shot and killed a young Palestinian man after accusing him of running his car over Israeli settlers near Al Halil city in the southern occupied West Bank.

Amr Abu Hussein was shot by Israeli forces and left bleeding until he died, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement, adding that the Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs informed the ministry about the killing near the town of Abda.

Israeli forces later assaulted several journalists who arrived at the scene to cover the incident, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

1557 GMT — 2023 'deadliest year' for Palestinians in occupied West Bank: UN

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees has said that 2023 was "the deadliest year on record" for Palestinians in the West Bank, with 504 people killed in the occupied territory.​​​​​​​

In an interview with the BBC, Juliette Touma, director of communications at the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, said at least 70 children have been killed in the West Bank since the ongoing war in Gaza on Oct. 7.

1507 GMT — Israeli army detains 6 more Palestinians in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army has detained six more Palestinians from the Al Fara camp near Tubas in the occupied West Bank, bringing the total number of detainees to 4,846 since Oct. 7.

The Israeli army conducted the offensive operation at the camp for four hours, during which its soldiers clashed with Palestinians and injured three people, according to medical sources.

According to a joint statement issued by the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners Society, “after the arrest of six Palestinians from the Fara camp near the city of Tubas, the number of detainees in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, has reached approximately 4,846 since Oct. 7.”

1345 GMT — Hezbollah targets Israeli sites off southern Lebanese border

The Lebanese group Hezbollah has said it targeted Israeli military sites along Lebanon’s southern border.

In separate statements, the group announced that its militants had targeted "a crane carrying spy supplies and equipment on the Dovev area."

Hezbollah also said its militants "targeted the Israeli site Hadab Yaron with appropriate weapons" and achieved a "direct hit."

1323 GMT — Israel killed over 300 Palestinians in UN shelters since Oct. 7

The Israeli army has killed a total of 308 Palestinians sheltering in UN facilities in Gaza since Oct. 7, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has said.

"Initial reports indicate on 25 December, 2 people sheltering in UNRWA Maghazi Prep School were killed and 1 injured, result of a direct strike," the agency said in a statement.

"Since the war began, at least 308 people sheltering in UNRWA shelters have been killed," the agency added, noting that 1,095 others have been injured.

The agency stressed that "nowhere in Gaza is safe."

1320 GMT — Three in critical condition, 15 soldiers injured in Gaza in 24 hours: Israeli army

The Israeli army has said that 15 more of its soldiers were injured in Gaza, three of them seriously.

The army said in a statement that 936 soldiers have been injured since Israel launched ground offensives in Gaza on Oct. 27, including the latest count since Thursday, but it did not elaborate on clashes with Palestinian resistance groups.

The army statement said 209 of the 936 wounded soldiers received serious injuries, 345 received moderate harm, and 382 received minor wounds.

1205 GMT — Israeli army detains 20 more Palestinians in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army has detained 20 more Palestinians in various areas of the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

According to a joint statement issued by the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners Society, the new arrests brought the total number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli forces since Oct. 7 to 4,840.

The latest arrests took place in the governorates of Tulkarm, Tubas, Ramallah, Al Halil, Jericho, and East Jerusalem.

1156 GMT — Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks tops 21,500: ministry