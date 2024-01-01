Citizens of Kosovo have welcomed 2024 with the announcement of visa-free travel to the Schengen region.

As of January 1, Kosovars will be able to travel to the Schengen region without a visa for up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

''An achievement after years of hard work. Visa-free travel brings key benefits for citizens on both sides, further strengthening Kosovo's relationship with the EU,'' the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In 2012, European Union institutions tasked Kosovo with fulfilling 95 criteria to have the right to visa-free travel.

Kosovo was able to receive a positive response from EU institutions for visa-free travel in the first half of 2023 after many EU countries, especially Germany and Austria, convinced pessimistic countries such as France and the Netherlands.

Western Balkan countries Serbia, Montenegro and North Macedonia gained the right to travel to the Schengen region without a visa in 2009 and Albania and Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2010.

Awaiting EU membership