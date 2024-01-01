WORLD
Visa-free travel to Schengen Zone for citizens of Kosovo
Approximately one in every three citizens of Kosovo lives in European countries, and therefore visa exemption for Kosovars means much more than a tourist visit.
Kosovo politicians cited gaining the right to visa-free travel as the main promise in the campaigns of all elections held during the period. / Photo: AP Archive
January 1, 2024

Citizens of Kosovo have welcomed 2024 with the announcement of visa-free travel to the Schengen region.

As of January 1, Kosovars will be able to travel to the Schengen region without a visa for up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

''An achievement after years of hard work. Visa-free travel brings key benefits for citizens on both sides, further strengthening Kosovo's relationship with the EU,'' the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In 2012, European Union institutions tasked Kosovo with fulfilling 95 criteria to have the right to visa-free travel.

Kosovo was able to receive a positive response from EU institutions for visa-free travel in the first half of 2023 after many EU countries, especially Germany and Austria, convinced pessimistic countries such as France and the Netherlands.

Western Balkan countries Serbia, Montenegro and North Macedonia gained the right to travel to the Schengen region without a visa in 2009 and Albania and Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2010.

Awaiting EU membership

Approximately one in every three citizens of Kosovo lives in European countries, and therefore visa exemption for Kosovars means much more than a tourist visit.

It is estimated that the country will become even closer to the EU after the visa-free travel decision is implemented.

Although a year has passed since Kosovo submitted its EU membership application, it has not received a positive response in this regard.

After Georgia was granted EU candidate status in December, Kosovo remained the only country that applied to the union but still did not receive candidate status.

Following tensions in the north of Kosovo throughout 2023, the EU imposed some measures on the country. In particular, the measures prevent the country from benefiting from EU funds in several areas.

Kosovo leaders say they are doing their part to lift the “unfair” measures and demand that they be removed as soon as possible.

Leaders also hope to receive support from EU countries for Kosovo to become a full member of the Council of Europe and to become a member of the Partnership for Peace Program, a prerequisite for NATO membership.

SOURCE:AA
