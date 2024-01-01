Russia and North Korea are on alert for potential tsunamis after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake rocks Japan, sending the first tsunami waves to South Korea's east coast.

Emergency services in Russia's Sakhalin island near Japan declared a "tsunami alert" on Monday, saying the island's western coast "may be affected by tsunami waves."

Russian authorities in the Pacific city of Vladivostok also announced an alert and ordered fishermen to "urgently get back to shore."

Meanwhile, North Korea issued tsunami warnings for its east coast, saying waves of up to 2.08 metres (6.8 ft) can reach its shore, Yonhap news reported citing the North's state radio.

Earlier, the Japan Meteorological Agency reported several quakes off the coast of Ishikawa and nearby prefectures. One of the most powerful quakes had a magnitude of 7.5, according to USGS.

In response, Japan issued a major tsunami warning for Ishikawa and lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories for the rest of the western coast of the island of Honshu.