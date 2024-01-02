Somalia has said that a pact its breakaway region of Somaliland had signed with Ethiopia allowing it to use the Red Sea port of Berbera was null and void, adding that it endangered the region's stability.

Somalia also recalled its ambassador to Ethiopia for deliberations over the Somaliland port agreement.

"Ethiopia's step ... endangers the stability and peace of the region," Somalia's cabinet said on Tuesday in a statement after an emergency meeting.

The agreement also included recognising Somaliland as an independent nation in due course.

"Somaliland is part of Somalia under the Somali constitution so Somalia finds this step to be a clear violation against its sovereignty and unity," the Somali cabinet said.

It said the memorandum of understanding signed in Addis Ababa on Monday was "null and void with no legal basis and Somalia will not accept it".

"In response to this, the Somali government has recalled its ambassador in Ethiopia for consultation."

The government also said it was appealing to the United Nations, African Union, the Arab League and regional East African grouping IGAD among others "to stand with the right for Somalia to defend its sovereignty and force Ethiopia to adhere to international laws".