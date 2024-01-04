The cessation of armed hostilities often represents not the harbinger of enduring peace but rather an interlude preceding the potential outbreak of comprehensive warfare.

This assessment is particularly pertinent in the context of Libya, a nation beset by multifaceted crises - political, military, and social - in the aftermath of the 2011 revolution.

Since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has been the theatre of multiple endeavours to institute democratic governance. Yet, these efforts have not culminated in the establishment of positive peace.

Notably, the annulment of the elections, originally scheduled for December 2021, precipitated extensive conflicts in Tripoli, the capital, in March and December of 2022, underscoring the fragile state of Libya's political landscape.

The ongoing conflict dynamics in Libya can be analytically framed as a power struggle between the entrenched 'insiders' and marginalised 'outsiders' within the existing political structure.

This paradigm has manifested either through power-sharing mechanisms designed to sustain the pre-existing status quo or via peace accords that have resulted in a fragile peace, which remains unsatisfactory to certain factions.

Instances where key actors such as warlord Khalifa Haftar, the divisive figure in the East, or the armed groups operating within the capital, Tripoli, have been sidelined from economic and political conciliations typically coincide with heightened mobilisation and intensified polarising discourse from these entities.

Navigating through persistent hurdles

The political transition in Libya since 2011 has been impeded by a confluence of internal and external impediments.

A primary factor is the role of regional and international interventions, which have systematically marginalised local negotiation frameworks.

The complexity of Libya's political landscape is further compounded by the diverse influences exerted by a myriad of regional and international actors, each shaping the political climate to suit their respective interests.

A critical obstacle to national unity lies in the power-sharing disputes among armed groups operating across the eastern and western regions.

This dynamic is underscored by Wolfram Lacher's observation that in Libya, these groups have effectively transformed into state actors, engaging vigorously in preserving their accrued political and economic interests.

Moreover, the legacy of a weakened central governance structure from the Gaddafi era, compounded by the fragmentation among various political factions, has perpetuated legitimacy crises, particularly in the western-central government post-2016.

The civil wars following 2011 have exacerbated regional animosities, which have been strategically leveraged by specific political and military elites.

The case of warlord Haftar and Benghazi is illustrative. In 2014, he galvanised eastern tribes and former military personnel in opposition to the then-Tripoli government. This scenario has significantly heightened regionalisation, thereby stymieing the trajectory of the political process.

Economic instability, especially the contentious distribution of oil revenues, presents yet another layer of complexity.

The 2022 appointments within the National Oil Corporation (NOC), notably the appointment of Farhat Bengdara, a figure aligned with Haftar as its head, have sparked debates indicative of underlying power-sharing dynamics.