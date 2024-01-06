Saturday, January 6 2023

2100 GMT — Bereaved Palestinians reburied bodies exhumed from a cemetery in Gaza City, where the Israeli army has been conducting a ground invasion.

The footage from the cemetery in Al Tuffah neighbourhood showed bodies wrapped in bags and laid out on mounds of soil.

Other bodies were strewn around smashed-up graves, as a dozen men clad in masks worked with shovels to rebury them, the video showed.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas accused the Israeli military of "destroying 1,100 graves" at the cemetery and "stealing 150 bodies of recently buried martyrs".

"We were surprised to see the bodies exhumed" said a local man surnamed Aliwa, who was among the people reburying the bodies. He accused the Israeli army of "running over bodies" with a "bulldozer".

Imprinted in the soil near the graves were what looked like track marks.

"We are currently retrieving the corpses present in the cemetery," he said, adding that only a "small number" of bodies had been identified.

More updates 👇

2200 GMT — Thousands rally in Paris in support of Palestine

Thousands expressed support for Palestinians during a demonstration in the heart of the French capital.

Gathered at Place de la Bastille, following the call of the National Collective for a Just and Sustainable Peace between Palestinians and Israelis (CNPJDPI), the procession in support of Gaza and the occupied West Bank called for a total and permanent ceasefire in Palestine, particularly an end to Israeli attacks on civilians in Gaza.

"Stop massacres in Gaza and the West Bank," read a banner that was prominently displayed.

Protesters chanted solidarity slogans with Palestinians, notably singing: "We are all Palestinians." They also denounced war crimes committed by Israel.

2100 GMT — Israeli army looted $25 million in money, gold artifacts: Gaza government

The Gaza Media Office said that the Israeli army looted money and gold artifacts from the enclave, amounting to approximately $25 million since October 7.

It said it observed “dozens of testimonies provided by residents of Gaza regarding the theft of money, gold, and artifacts estimated at 90 million shekels ($24.5 million) over the past 92 days by the Israeli occupation army.”

“Theft operations occurred in various ways, the first of which was at the checkpoints, such as Salah al Din Street, where they stole from the displaced people who had moved from northern Gaza to the south, their bags containing their valuable possessions such as money, gold, and artifacts,” said the Office.​​​​​​​

1930 GMT — Pro-Palestinian demonstrators in UK intensify calls for immediate Gaza ceasefire

As Israel's war on Gaza extends into its 92nd day, pro-Palestinian demonstrators in the UK have intensified their calls for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the besieged enclave.

Despite the passing days, the fervor of the protesters shows no signs of waning. Local communities are once again mobilising, taking to the streets to amplify their collective demand for an end to the conflict and a lasting resolution.

The widespread demonstrations are aimed at urging a ceasefire in Gaza, with participants converging in various cities, including Birmingham, Bristol, Brighton, Canterbury, Oxford, and Hastings.

1830 GMT — MSF evacuates Gaza's Aqsa hospital amid Israel threats of attack

Following late morning evacuation order flyers dropped by Israeli forces for neighborhoods around Al Aqsa Hospital where Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres, or MSF) works, the international medical charity took decided to evacuate its staff and their families from the area.

“It is with heavy conscience that we have to evacuate while patients, hospital staff and many people seeking safety remain in the hospital premises,” says Carolina Lopez, emergency coordinator at Al Aqsa hospital.

On Friday, a bullet heavily penetrated a wall in Al Aqsa hospital’s intensive care unit, MSF said in a tweet.

"Over the last couple of days, drone attacks and snipers fire were just a few hundred meters from the hospital."

“The situation became so dangerous that some staff living in the neighbouring areas were not able to leave their houses because of the constant threats of drones and snipers,” says Lopez.

“Patient care was being affected with reduced staff at the hospital.”

1118 GMT — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken kicked off his latest urgent Middle East diplomatic mission in Türkiye, as fears mount that Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza may explode into a broader conflict.

Blinken’s fourth visit in three months comes amid worrying developments outside of Gaza, including in Lebanon, northern Israel, the Red Sea and Iraq, that have put intense strains on what had been a modestly successful US push to prevent a regional conflagration in the weeks after the war began, and growing international criticism of Israel’s military operation.

Blinken met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss what Türkiye and others can do to exert influence, particularly on Iran and its proxies, to ease soaring tensions, speed up humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza and begin in earnest to plan for reconstruction and governance of postwar Gaza, much of which has been reduced to rubble by three months of intense Israeli bombardments.

11144 GMT — UN warns Gaza 'uninhabitable' as war rages on

Israel is relentlessly bombing southern Gaza as the UN warned the besieged Palestinian territory has been rendered "uninhabitable" by three months of war.

With swathes of the territory already reduced to rubble, UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said Friday that "Gaza has simply become uninhabitable".

AFP correspondents reported Israeli strikes early Saturday on the southern city of Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of people have sought shelter from the fighting.

1118 GMT — Hamas chief urges Blinken to focus on ending Israeli 'aggression'

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has called on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to use his current Middle East tour to end Israel's "aggression" as war rages in Gaza.

The top US diplomat arrived in Türkiye on Friday at the start of a trip that includes planned visits to Israel and the occupied West Bank as well as several Gulf states.

US officials have said that Blinken, in his fourth regional tour since fighting erupted with Hamas's October 7 attacks on Israel, would focus on getting more aid into the besieged Gaza.

In a vi deo message posted late Friday on Hamas's social media channels, Haniyeh said he hoped Blinken had "learned the lessons of the last three months" during which Israel has relentlessly bombarded Gaza.

US support for Israel's military campaign "has caused unprecedented massacres and war crimes against our people in Gaza", Haniyeh said.

"We... hope that he will be more focused this time on ending the aggression" as well as "the occupation of all Palestinian lands", the Qatar-based Hamas chief added.

Haniyeh also urged regional leaders due to meet Blinken to tell him that stability in the Middle East was "closely linked to our Palestinian cause".