The Israeli army has looted approximately $25 million in money and artefacts from Gaza since October 7.

The Gaza Media Office said on Saturday it received dozens of testimonies by residents of Gaza reporting the theft of money, gold, and artefacts "estimated at 90 million shekels over the past 92 days by the Israeli occupation army."

It said theft operations occurred in various ways, such as those at Israeli checkpoints.

For example at Salah al Din Street, Israeli troops stole bags containing valuable possessions such as money, gold and artefacts from the displaced people who had moved from northern Gaza to the south.