President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has vowed there will be no pardon for supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, who rioted in the capital a year ago, as Brazil marked the anniversary of the attacks.

Speaking in the main entry hall of Congress in Brasilia on Monday — one of three buildings far-right rioters invaded that day, along with the presidential palace and Supreme Court next door — the veteran leftist said Brazil's democracy needed protecting.

"All those who financed, planned and committed this coup attempt must be made examples of and punished. There can be no pardon for those who attack democracy," Lula, 78, told a ceremony that included top figures from all three branches of government.

"Pardon would look like impunity, and impunity would look like a free pass for new terrorist attacks on our country. We saved democracy... But democracy must be built and protected every day."

Lula, who previously led Brazil from 2003 to 2010, had been back in office for just one week when tens of thousands of Bolsonaro supporters riled up by the former president's claims of election fraud stormed the halls of power, trashing the premises and calling for the military to oust Lula.

The riots were eerily reminiscent of the US Capitol invasion in Washington almost exactly two years earlier by supporters of then-president Donald Trump, Bolsonaro's political role model.

The episode laid bare the violent divisions tearing at Brazil in the wake of Lula's narrow win over Bolsonaro the previous October.

'Democracy prevailed'

Bolsonaro, who was in the United States at the time, is under investigation for allegedly instigating the unrest.

He denies involvement. He called the events of January 8 a "setup" orchestrated by the left, in comments on Saturday to CNN Brasil.

"We repudiated it from the start," he said. "That's never been the way the right behaves."

Lula called the former president a "coup-monger" in his speech, recalling Bolsonaro's and his supporters' relentless efforts to raise doubts over the credibility of Brazil's electronic voting system.

The fallout from the riots continues.