Wednesday, January 10, 2024

1843 GMT — The UN relief chief has warned that the health sector in Gaza is getting worse due to the ongoing onslaught by Israel.

"The health sector in Gaza is being slowly choked off as hospitals continue to come under fire. And what happens when the health system collapses?"

"Pregnant mothers can't deliver their babies safely. Children can't get vaccines. The sick and wounded can't get treatment. People die," Martin Griffiths wrote on X. "This war needs to end."

UN Secretary-General's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said more shelling was reported in the vicinity of the Al Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al Balah.

"Our humanitarian partners say that as of yesterday, just one-fifth of the 5,000 beds needed to meet trauma and emergency needs in Gaza are available.

1925 GMT — Palestinians hail South Africa for bringing Gaza 'genocide' case

Dozens of Palestinians gathered in front of the statue of Nelson Mandela in the occupied West Bank to thank South Africa for bringing a "genocide" case against Israel over its bombardment of Gaza.

The crowd waved Palestinian flags, listened to speeches and held signs saying "Stop the genocide" and "Thank you South Africa".

Hearings at the UN's top court will begin on Thursday with South Africa hoping the judges will compel Israel to halt its bombardment.

"It's very important to show appreciation to the people who understand our pain," Ramallah mayor Issa Kass is told AFP after addressing the crowd. "We feel that South Africa listens to our heart."

1912 GMT — US says it 'does not seek conflict' after Houthis claim attack on ship

The US said it "does not seek conflict" after Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed an overnight attack on an American warship in the Red Sea.

That attack marks the latest in a series of strikes in the vital waterway in response to Israeli aggression on Gaza.

"The United States does not seek conflict. We do, however, seek the safe and secure passage of international commerce to the Red Sea, and we're gonna continue to coordinate and consult closely with our allies and partners about the appropriate next steps should these attacks continue," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

"The best solution to this situation not escalating is for the Houthis to stop these attacks. In the interim, since they've shown no predilection to do that, we're going to do everything we have to do to protect shipping in the Red Sea, and I think I'll just gonna leave it there," he added.

1821 GMT — Arab neighbours warn against Israeli reoccupation of Gaza

Egypt and Jordan warned against any Israeli reoccupation in Gaza and appealed for uprooted residents to be allowed to return to their homes as the Arab countries' leaders met Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

While Israel presses forward with a military campaign it says will last for months, Abbas, Jordan's King Abdullah, and Egypt's Abdel Fattah el Sisi also restated their rejection of any plans to displace Palestinians from their lands - a risk Egypt says has grown as Israel's aggression against Gaza has driven most Gaza residents southward towards the Egyptian border.

Jordan has been concerned by increased instability and attacks on Palestinians by illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank, with which it shares a border.

1757 GMT — Six killed as Israeli jets bomb ambulance in central Gaza

At least six people were killed in an Israeli air strike on an ambulance in central Gaza, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said.

Four Red Crescent members were among the victims in the attack that targeted an ambulance in Deir Al Balah city, the humanitarian organisation said in a statement.

Several ambulances and health care facilities were repeatedly targeted by Israeli attacks in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

1720 GMT — Pakistan backs South Africa’s case against Israel at ICJ

Pakistan has extended its support to South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Usman Jadadoon, Pakistan’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, welcomed the South African initiative to bring Israel's "transgressions" under the Genocide Convention to ICJ.

"Israel’s war in Gaza is a brutal, veritable genocide," said Jadadoon.

He said this "genocidal war" must be stopped.

1705 GMT — Four Palestinian Red Crescent members killed in Israeli strike in central Gaza

Four Palestinian Red Crescent members were killed in an Israeli air strike in central Gaza, the humanitarian organisation said.

The four lost their lives when an Israeli fighter jet struck an ambulance in Deir Al Balah city, the Red Crescent Society said in a statement.

Several ambulances and healthcare facilities were repeatedly targeted by Israeli attacks in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

1601 GMT — 3 more journalists killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, death toll rises to 115

Three more Palestinian journalists were killed in fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza, bringing the death toll to 115 since October 7, the government media office said.

A statement by the media office identified the slain journalists as Ahmed Badir, Sherif Okasha, and Heba Al Abadla, without giving any further details.

An earlier statement said Badir was killed in an Israeli air strike on a house adjacent to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al Balah in central Gaza.

1553 GMT — Israeli army demolishes thousands of Palestinian homes in Gaza: report

The Israeli army has completed the demolition of thousands of Palestinian homes in Gaza, according to Israeli media.

"The army has completed the demolition of thousands of Palestinian homes that over the years provided sites for launching attacks and monitoring Israeli communities," Yedioth Ahronoth media outlet said.

The demolitions included the eastern urban areas of Al Shuja'iya neighbourhood and the eastern and northern parts of Beit Hanoun.

This operation "will facilitate the safe return of residents of communities near the Gaza border to their homes," the newspaper said.

1550 GMT — Aqaba summit seeks more pressure on Israel to end Gaza assault

Jordan's King Abdullah and Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el Sisi stressed at the end of an Arab summit in Aqaba that pressure should be increased to end Israel's aggression against Gaza and protect civilians there.

In a palace statement, both leaders - who attended a three-way meeting with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas - said they rejected any Israeli plans to separate the fate of besieged Gaza from the occupied West Bank, adding the two entities were the basis of a future Palestinian state.

The three leaders rejected what they said were any efforts or proposals aimed at "liquidating the Palestinian cause".

Sisi also said that providing more aid to Palestinians in Gaza requires a "decisive stance" from the international community to push for a ceasefire, according to an Egyptian presidency statement.

1509 GMT — With life-saving missions being scuttled, WHO chief urges Israel to allow delivery of aid to Gaza

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief called on Israel to allow the delivery of aid and ensure safe passage to Gaza, saying that over the last two weeks the UN agency had to call off several missions to the besieged enclave.

"WHO has had to cancel six planned missions to northern Gaza since the 26th of December, when we had our last mission, because our requests were rejected and assurances of safe passage were not provided," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference.

"A mission planned for today has also been cancelled," Tedros added, totalling the number of rejections to seven since late December.

He underlined that the only barrier to delivering humanitarian aid to people in Gaza is access.

1500 GMT — Dozens killed, injured in Israeli strike near Gaza hospital

At least 40 Palestinians have been killed and injured in an Israeli air strike in central Gaza, according to local authorities.

The strike targeted a house near Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the city of Deir Al Balah, a government media office in Gaza said in a statement.

According to the statement, the house attack occurred in an area designated by the Israeli army as a "safe zone." "This proves that there is no safe place in Gaza as claimed by the Israeli occupation," it added.

1458 GMT — China wants Israel to end 'collective punishment' of Palestinians in Gaza

China urged an end to "collective punishment" of Palestinians in Gaza without directly commenting on proceedings against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) brought by South Africa.

China has "noted the case," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told Antara News in response to a question about whether Beijing would support South Africa’s case.

"We oppose any action that violates international law and urge parties to the conflict to earnestly implement relevant resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council and General Assembly, reach an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire and stop the collective punishment against the people of Gaza," said Mao, according to a transcript of her news conference in Beijing.

1237 GMT — A legal battle is set to open at the top UN court over an allegation of Israeli genocide in Gaza

A legal battle over whether Israel's aggression in Gaza amounts to genocide opens Thursday at the United Nations' top court with preliminary hearings into South Africa's call for judges to order an immediate suspension of Israel's military actions.

Israel normally considers UN and international tribunals unfair and biased. But it is sending a strong legal team to the International Court of Justice to defend its military offensive launched in the aftermath of the October 7 attacks by Hamas.

Two days of preliminary hearings at the International Court of Justice begin with lawyers for South Africa explaining to judges why the country — long a supporter of the Palestinian cause — has accused Israel of "acts and omissions" that are “genocidal in character” in the Gaza war and has called for an immediate halt to Israel's military actions.

Thursday’s opening hearing is focused on South Africa’s request for the court to impose binding interim orders including that Israel halt its military campaign. A decision will likely take weeks.

1209 GMT — Hamas criticises US opposition to South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at world court