Türkiye's first domestically produced electric car brand Togg has unveiled its brand new sedan model T10F at CES 2024, a major consumer electronics and IT fair being held in the United States' Las Vegas, United States.

In an exclusive interview with TRT World on Tuesday, Togg CEO Mehmet Gurcan Karakas said their second electric car T10F marks “a new milestone” for the company.

“I believe this is for all of us in Türkiye, an exciting day,” Karakas added, emphasising that many people told them their mission was impossible when they started out five and a half years ago.

In a story titled "The automobile of another world," prominent Italian newspaper Il Messaggero highlighted that Türkiye is not out of the carmaking game at all, and has been an excellent manufacturing hub for some time with its location as a meeting point between two continents.

The article said that Turkish drivers are finally proud to drive a domestic car with the Togg and that "production capacity will be increased to 200,000 as soon as possible to meet export demand, and the number of Toggs circulating in Europe will exceed one million by 2030."

Entirely Turkish

Stellantis, Ford, Hyundai, Renault, Toyota, and Volkswagen are just some of the many players operating in Anatolia, either alone or with local partners, the report said.