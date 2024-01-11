A host of countries, political parties, trade unions and rights groups from around the globe have come forward to back South Africa’s bid to take Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the allegations that it has committed genocide against the Palestinian people.

The Hague-based ICJ is set to start hearing arguments from the two side today in a high profile case, which has rattled Tel Aviv as it tries to whitewash the atrocities carried out by its military in Gaza.

Initiated by South Africa in late December, the lawsuit accuses Israel of genocide in its war on Gaza. The legal action seeks to put an end to the intense Israeli military assault, which has killed over 23,000 Palestinian lives, including nearly 10,000 children.

Here’s a breakdown of who’s supporting South Africa’s bid.

The nations to count on

To date, South Africa's legal initiative has received official endorsement from Türkiye, Malaysia, Jordan, Bolivia, the Maldives, Namibia, Pakistan, Venezuela, Colombia and Brazil. Additionally, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Arab League have declared their support for the case.

Some European politicians are also advocating for their governments to align with South Africa in its case against Israel.

Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister, Petra De Sutter, expressed her support for the case on Tuesday, stating that "Belgium cannot remain silent in the face of the genocide threat in Gaza."

She emphasised the need to take action against this threat and proposed that Belgium follow South Africa's lead at ICJ. De Sutter announced her intention to take up this proposal with the Belgian government.

In Spain, the leader of Podemos, Ione Belarra, said on Tuesday that her party has formally urged the Spanish government to support South Africa's case at the ICJ. Belarra commended South Africa's "bravery" during a press conference and stressed the importance of more nations, including Spain, standing in solidarity with the Palestinians in the legal action.