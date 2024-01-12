Friday, January 12, 2024

1405 GMT — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed a security accord between the two countries in Kiev.

Zelenskyy said it would remain in effect until Ukraine joined NATO, describing it as an "unprecedented security agreement". He also hailed $3.2 billion in new military aid earmarked for 2024.

"I am glad that we concluded the first agreement with the United Kingdom... This is the basis for working with other partners," the Ukrainian leader said.

He added that Ukraine, which is fighting an almost two-year-old Russian offensive, and Britain would be able to strike additional, sector-specific agreements if necessary.

More updates👇

1551 GMT — Switzerland to send dozens of trams to Ukraine

Switzerland as a neutral country will not send arms to Ukraine, but its government said Friday that dozens of retired trams from Bern and Zurich would be sent to the war-torn country.

Eleven trams will be sent to the major western city of Lviv, which has seen its population swell with people fleeing the conflict zones in the south and east, the government said in a statement.

"The vehicles are in good condition and will still be able to circulate for 10 to 12 years in Ukraine," the statement said, adding that the first trams would be delivered in the third quarter of this year.

Switzerland is covering the cost of getting the trams to Lviv and training workers for maintaining them, plus the construction of a new tram line to a hospital.

Related Why Switzerland is breaking away from 500-year-old neutrality

1434 GMT — Four killed as Russia, Ukraine trade attacks

Russian shelling killed two people in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, while a drone attack by Kiev in the Moscow-controlled east killed another two, officials said.

The head of the Kherson region Oleksandr Prokudin said the Russian army used artillery, striking a street.

"A woman died on the spot. A burnt body was also found in a car," he said.

A Ukrainian drone killed two people and wounded six during an evacuation of injured people near the Russian-controlled city of Gorlivka, Russian-backed mayor Ivan Prikhodko said.

The drone hit an ambulance transporting energy workers wounded in previous shelling, killing a paramedic and an energy worker in the nearby village of Gomivskyi, Prikhodko said.

1434 GMT — Ukraine army spy chief pledges more attacks on Crimea

Ukraine's military spy chief Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview published Friday that Kiev's attacks in Russian-annexed Crimea were set to intensify, adding that Moscow's economy was proving surprisingly resilient despite sanctions.

"In 2023, the first Ukrainian incursions took place in temporarily occupied Crimea," Budanov, 38, told French daily Le Monde. "And this is just the beginning."

Ukraine has also repeatedly targeted Russia's Black Sea Fleet, based in Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula.

"The Russians have had to move everything in a hurry to the southeast," Budanov said, adding that Moscow was now trying to set up a naval base on the Black Sea coast of the breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia.

He acknowledged that the front lines were largely frozen in Ukraine.

"On both sides, the very intensive use of attack drones has made both Russian and Ukrainian offensives impossible," he said. "Another factor has been the density of minefields, unprecedented since World War II."

He said that the resilience of the Russian economy surprised him, and that the current Western sanctions were not enough to force the Kremlin to change its behaviour.

1249 GMT — UK troop deployment to Ukraine would be a declaration of war: Russia

A senior ally of President Vladimir Putin warned that Moscow would regard any move by Britain to deploy a military contingent to Ukraine as a declaration of war against Russia.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, made the comments in response to a visit by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Kiev to announce an increase in military funding to help Ukraine purchase new military drones.

"I hope that our eternal enemies - the arrogant British - understand that deploying an official military contingent to Ukraine would be a declaration of war against our country," Medvedev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Medvedev, whose frequent and harsh public statements diplomats say give an indication of hawkish thinking at the top of the Kremlin, also asked how the Western public would feel if Sunak's delegation came under fire from cluster munitions in the centre of Kiev, something he said had recently happened to Russian civilians in the city of Belgorod.

Belgorod, in southern Russia, is located close to the Ukrainian border and has been targeted by Ukrainian rockets and drones in recent months.

0949 GMT — Ukraine's ambulance strike kills two in separatist region: mayor