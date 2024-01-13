WORLD
3 MIN READ
Colombia on high alert as authorities pursue Ecuador cartel boss
Top Ecuador gangster Los Choneros boss Adolfo Macias [or Fito] could possibly be in Colombia already, says Colombian Army Chief Helder Giraldo.
Colombia on high alert as authorities pursue Ecuador cartel boss
A Colombian soldier inspects a man from Ecuador following a spike in violence in the neighbouring nation/ Photo: Reuters
January 13, 2024

Colombia's army was on high alert over the possibility that gangsters who escaped from Ecuador's prisons, including a powerful cartel leader, could enter the country.

"There are 20 fugitives for which we are on high alert," said Colombian army chief Helder Giraldo on Friday.

Asked whether Los Choneros boss Adolfo Macias, alias "Fito," could already be on Colombian territory, he said, "it's possible."

Peru also applied similar measures and reinforced the security on its border with Ecuador.

Neighbouring Ecuador has been rocked by gang violence since the leader of the country's biggest gang, Los Choneros, escaped from prison, prompting a government crackdown on drug cartels.

The violence this week — including the on-air storming of a TV station, the hostage-taking of 178 prison staff by inmates and the kidnapping of police officers — appears to be a response by gangs to President Daniel Noboa's plans to tackle a dire security situation, the government has said.

The government has deployed troops, and soldiers are patrolling the streets after a series of explosions and armed attacks that have left at least 16 people dead in five days while scores of prisoners escaped.

The government has said operations to free hostages are underway, but there has been scant information about their status, leading to criticism by their families and unions.

"We want answers," chanted family members protesting outside the headquarters of the Cotopaxi provincial government.

Recommended

"For six days, we haven't heard anything about them; we don't know if they've eaten, if they've drunk water, if they've been mistreated," said relative Monica Tito.

RelatedEcuador's Noboa vows to pursue more than 20,000 members of drug cartels

'Mass expulsion'

Once a bastion of peace situated between major cocaine producers, Ecuador has been plunged into crisis after years of growing control by transnational cartels that use its ports to ship the drug to the United States and Europe.

Criminal gangs in the country of about 17 million people are thought to have more than 20,000 members.

Colombia, the world's largest cocaine producer, fears a deterioration in border security as a result of Ecuadoran Noboa's declaration of war against the gangs.

Noboa also announced plans for the "repatriation" of 1,500 imprisoned Colombians to reduce overcrowding in Ecuador's prisons. However, Colombian President Gustavo Petro slammed the idea as a problematic "mass expulsion."

On Friday, Ecuadoran citizens began resuming normal activity in the main cities after several days of staying at home in fear. The majority of shops re-opened, and public transport resumed.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit