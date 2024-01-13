A UN official has voiced concern about tension in the Red Sea that would affect Yemen and the region.

"These developments in the Red Sea and the risk of exacerbating regional tensions are alarming," Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East and Asia and the Pacific, Khaled Khiari, told a UN Security Council meeting on Friday.

The 15-member Council met one day after the US and the UK, with the support of Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands, conducted air strikes against military targets in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen.

The Houthi group, which said it targets Israeli-linked vessels in solidarity with the people of Gaza, said the US and Britain will "pay a heavy price."

"The Houthis' attack following the adoption of the Security Council resolution and yesterday's events, further demonstrate that the region is on a dangerous escalatory trajectory which could potentially impact millions in Yemen, the region and globally," said Khiari.

The UN reaffirms the importance of ensuring the safety and security of maritime navigation in the region, as emphasised in Resolution 272, which condemned and demanded an immediate halt to attacks by the Houthis on ships in the Red Sea, he said.

"We call on this Council to continue its efforts in actively engaging with all concerned parties to prevent further escalation from exacerbating regional tensions or undermining regional peace, security, or international trade," added Khiari.

'Our ships are vulnerable'

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US envoy to the UN, said the aim of the strikes was to disrupt and degrade the Houthis' ability to continue "reckless" attacks against vessels and commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.