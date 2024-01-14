Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of the French capital Paris on Sunday to protest against the government's contentious immigration law, which was recently passed with the support of far-right lawmakers in parliament.

Responding to a call from more than 400 associations, unions and political parties, they braved the cold weather to express their opposition to the law.

Gathering at Republic Square, they marched towards Clichy Square, expressing their disapproval of the government's decision to push through the law with the backing of the far-right National Rally (RN) party.

Critics of the law argue that it will lead to discrimination against foreigners in the country and are demanding the abandonment of what they consider to be a "racist" policy.

Carrying placards with slogans such as "We Don't Want a Society Built on Racism, Colonialism, Fascism" and "We Work Here. We Live Here. We Stay Here," activists chanted slogans like "Solidarity with the Paperless,” referring to those without residency permits.

Government 'implementing far-right programme'

The protest, which drew participants beyond immigrants, also saw the presence of several politicians such as lawmakers from the left-wing France Unbowed party including Mathilde Panot, Carlos Martens Bilongo, Hadrien Clouet and Daniele Obono.