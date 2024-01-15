The global economy faces a year of subdued growth prospects and uncertainty stemming from geopolitical strife, tight financing conditions and the disruptive impact of artificial intelligence, a survey of top economists has found.

Conducted each year ahead of the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting in the Swiss resort of Davos, the survey of 60-plus chief economists drawn on Monday globally from the private and public sectors attempts to sketch priorities for policymakers and business leaders.

Some 56 percent of those surveyed expect overall global economic conditions to weaken this year, with a high degree of regional divergence.

While majorities saw moderate or stronger growth in China and the United States, there was broad consensus that Europe would muster only weak or very weak growth.

The outlook for South Asia and East Asia and the Pacific was more positive, with very high majorities expecting at least moderate growth in 2024.

Reflecting commentary from the world's top central banks suggesting that interest rates have peaked, a full 70 percent of those surveyed nonetheless expected financial conditions to loosen as inflation ebbs and current tightness in labour markets eases.

Related AI-powered misinformation creates global risks — report

AI's 'unequal impact'