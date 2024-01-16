Sunday marked 100 days since Hamas’s surprise attack on Israel, resulting in the worst loss of Jewish lives since the Holocaust. Since then, the nation’s Prime Minister and his war cabinet have rained hell on Gaza and its occupants.

For months, the US has continued to exercise unconditional support of its ally, despite a historic accusation of genocide brought by South Africa—backed by myriad Global South nations —against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Meanwhile, in the Red Sea, the Houthis of Yemen are disrupting commercial shipping, prompting the US to respond with strikes of its own. Additionally, tensions on the Lebanese-Israeli border are mounting by the day.

Amidst widespread fears of a regional war, it is clear we are witnessing a tectonic shift in the region, with worldwide ripple effects. Israel’s assault on Gaza has smashed the veneer of Western leadership, while the ICJ case has elevated the role of the Global South.

In Gaza, the statistics are staggering: 2 million people displaced and nearly 24,000 dead, including 10,000 children. Over 65,000 injured; 60 percent of buildings damaged or destroyed; 21 out of 36 hospitals out of operation; over 1,000 healthcare workers killed or injured, at least 82 journalists killed; and a quarter of the population on the brink of starvation.

Yet, despite the systematic nature of the destruction, the US, Israel’s main backer, refuses to change its policy of unwavering and unconditional support. The world superpower, rather than courageously upholding the principles underpinning the international order it claims to lead, has been rendered impotent: its allies are unwilling to heed its requests, as its enemies sneer at its threats. One must ask, where can things go from here?

If one were to compile a report card listing US objectives in the region, Washington would surely receive a failing mark.

It has been unable to mitigate the excesses of the Israeli assault on Gaza, humanitarian aid going into the besieged area is a fraction of what is needed for people to survive, Houthi attacks in the Red Sea show no signs of abating, Iran felt empowered enough to retake one of its ships that had been previously seized by the US, and American efforts to attain normalisation between Israel and Saudi Arabia have been stopped dead in their tracks. It is difficult to think of a lower point in US credibility and effectiveness in the region in recent history.

As President Joe Biden and his team fumble in the Middle East, trouble appears to be brewing at home. The president previously enjoyed widespread support in the Arab and Muslim American communities.

But he now finds himself at risk of losing important swing states like Michigan as a large portion of Arab and Muslim Americans – as well as allies - reject what they describe as US support for genocide in Gaza.