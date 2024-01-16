1933 GMT — Qatar has said it mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas to allow the delivery of medication to the more than 100 Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry announced that additional quantities of humanitarian aid would be delivered to Palestinians in Gaza as part of the deal.

It marked the first agreement between the warring sides since a weeklong cease-fire collapsed in late November.

Hamas captured the hostages in its Oct. 7 cross-border attack that began the war.

The hostages have not been visited by the Red Cross, and many, including several elderly men, are believed to be in desperate need of medication.

Qatar said the deal was reached with French assistance. The medicines are expected to be delivered on Wednesday.

1855 GMT — US 'not looking for war' with Houthis: White House

The US is not looking for a war with the Houthis, the White House has said.

"We're not looking to expand this. The Houthis have a choice to make and they still have time to make the right choice, which is to stop these reckless attacks," White House spokesperson John Kirby said.

Attacks by the Houthis on ships in the Red Sea have affected companies and alarmed major world powers. The Houthis say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians.

1855 GMT — Israeli mayor calls for wiping out Gaza neighbourhoods

The mayor of the southern Israeli town of Sderot has called for wiping out neighbourhoods in Gaza in case rockets are fired towards Israel.

“If they launch rockets from a certain area, the entire neighbourhood must be wiped out,” Alon Davidi told Israeli Army Radio.

“The entire area must be exterminated, and we must work systematically,” he added.

1854 GMT — White House says top aide was in Doha discussing Gaza hostages

US Middle East envoy Brett McGurk was in Doha in recent days discussing a possible deal for the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, the White House has said.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that McGurk was involved in "very serious and intensive discussions" with the Qataris about another hostage deal.

The United States is "hopeful" that talks brokered by Qatar could lead to a new deal between Israel and Hamas to release hostages in exchange for a ceasefire in Gaza, the White House has said.

"I don't want to say too much publicly here as we have these talks, but we are hopeful that it can bear fruit, and bear fruit soon," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told a briefing.

1854 GMT — US prepared to increase humanitarian assistance in Gaza: White House

The US is prepared to increase humanitarian aid in war-torn Gaza as Israel has shifted to a lower intensity phase, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby has said.

1840 GMT — Norway, allies work on concept for Palestinian-chosen govt to attract funds

Several European states, "concerned" Arab countries and the United States are working on a concept for a unified Palestinian government that could attract reconstruction funds, Norway's foreign minister has said in an interview in Davos.

"A number of countries are working with us, trying to build a broad unity government," Espen Barth Eide said, without naming the specific countries. Norway was of the view that a unified Palestinian territory should be run by the Palestinian Authority, but "prefacing everything, it has to be what the Palestinians want," he added.

1819 GMT — Germany considers delivery of tank ammunition to Israel: report

Germany's government is considering the delivery of tank ammunition to Israel to support it in its war on Gaza fight, according to German magazine Der Spiegel.

The departments involved have already agreed in principle to fulfil a request from the Israeli government, the report said.

The request to supply around 10,000 rounds of 120mm precision ammunition for the Israeli army was received by Berlin in November.

Since the industry cannot deliver the desired precision ammunition immediately, the option to first release ammunition from German army stocks is being considered, in order to respond to the request promptly, according to the report.

1750 GMT — US launches fresh strikes against Houthis in Yemen

American forces carried out strikes in Yemen targeting four missiles that threatened civilian and military ships, a US official has said.

"The US conducted self-defence strikes against four Houthi ballistic missiles that posed an imminent threat to merchant vessels and US Navy ships," the official said on condition of anonymity, referring to Houthis.

The latest strike is at least the third such strikes in less than a week.

1713 GMT — Malaysian leader slams West for turning blind eye to Israel 'atrocities' in Palestine

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has criticized Western countries on for their continued silence about the situation in the Gaza and said Israel is committing the "ruthless massacre" of Palestinians.

Ibrahim said Israel has murdered more than 24,100 innocent lives with utter impunity on the 100th day of the attacks.

He said the vast majority of the international community has condemned its "vile and genocidal acts."

1712 GMT — Arab countries not keen to rebuild Gaza if it will be 'levelled' again: Blinken

Arab countries are not keen to get involved in the rebuilding of Gaza if the Palestinian enclave will be "levelled" again in a few years and stress the importance of Palestinian statehood for any regional settlement, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

Speaking to CNBC in an interview in Davos, Switzerland, Blinken said there was a "new equation" in the Middle East in which Israel's Arab and Muslim neighbours were prepared to integrate Israel into the region but they were equally committed to a pathway to a Palestinian state.

He said both the Arab states and Washington believe that until that issue is addressed, neither Israel nor the region will have peace, stability and security.

"You have to resolve the Palestinian question," Blinken said. "Arab countries are saying this. Look, we're not going to get into the business, for example, of rebuilding Gaza only to have it levelled again in a year or five years and then be asked to rebuild it again."

1645 GMT — Peace with Israel threatened by Palestinian mass displacement: Jordan

Jordan's prime minister Bisher al Khasawneh has said peace with Israel is a strategic choice but mass displacement of Palestinians would pose an "existentialist threat".

Jordan, which shares a border with the occupied West Bank, fears that the Gaza conflict could spread with wider violence by extremist armed settlers encouraged by the army triggering a large-scale Palestinian exodus to the other side of the Jordan River.

1645 GMT — No sign Israel making progress on achieving its goals in Gaza: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has said that there is no sign Israel is making progress towards achieving its goals in the Gaza.“

We do not see signs that the Israeli goals in Gaza are close to being achieved,” Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos.​​​​​​​

“Our priority is to find a path to calm through real interaction in the region,” he said.

“We must focus on reducing tensions through reaching a ceasefire in Gaza."

1631 GMT — Houthis target Zografia ship heading to Israel — official

Yemen's Houthis have targeted the Zografia ship that was heading to Israel with naval missiles which resulted in a "direct hit", the group's military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement.

The Malta-flagged, Greek-owned bulk carrier sustained material damage but no injuries after it was hit in the Red Sea near the Yemeni port of Saleef, a security firm and two Greek shipping ministry sources said.

1622 GMT — US wants Mideast 'de-escalation': White House

The United States is seeking a "de-escalation" in the Middle East despite its strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said.

"We seek to stop the spread of conflict and to create the conditions for de-escalation," Sullivan said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

1619 GMT — UK advocacy group files war crimes complaint against senior British politicians over Gaza

The International Centre of Justice for Palestinians (ICJP) has lodged a criminal complaint against senior UK politicians, including ministers, accusing them of complicity in war crimes committed in the Gaza.

The ICJP announced that it had submitted hard drives and evidence dossiers to the Metropolitan Police's War Crimes Unit last week.

"On the 12th of January, the particular 78-page dossier replete with eyewitness accounts, and video and photographic evidence was presented to the unit, detailing purported crimes within the UK jurisdiction under universal jurisdiction principles, as well as directly under UK law," Tayab Ali, the director of the ICJP, told a press conference.

1404 GMT — Army withdrawal from northern Gaza 'grave mistake': Israel's Ben-Gvir

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has sharply criticized a military decision to withdraw an army division from northern Gaza.

The army withdrew its 36th Division from Gaza on Monday for rest and training, while three other divisions remained in the Palestinian territory.

The move was seen as part of the Israeli army’s plans for a long war in Gaza.

"The decision to withdraw the Israeli army from Hamas strongholds in Gaza is a grave and dangerous mistake that will cost human lives," Ben-Gvir said on X.

1336 GMT — 26 Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza fighting in last 24 hours

The Israeli army has said that 26 soldiers have been injured in Gaza in the last 24 hours.

Figures released by the army showed that 1,135 soldiers had been injured since Israel expanded its ground offensive in Gaza on Oct. 27.

According to the figures, 524 soldiers have been killed and 2,567 others injured since the outbreak of the war on Gaza on Oct.7.

1329 GMT — Shell suspends all Red Sea shipments

British oil major Shell suspended all shipments through the Red Sea indefinitely after US and UK strikes on Yemen's Houthis triggered fears of further escalation, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the decision.

Attacks on ships by the Houthis, who say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians, have disrupted global commerce.

Last week, the company took the step to halt all crossings over concerns that a successful attack could trigger a massive spill in the region, as well as present risks to the safety of crews on the ships, the report added. Shell declined to comment.

1322 GMT — Israeli army says 2 more soldiers killed in Gaza battles

The Israeli army has said that two soldiers had been killed in battles in the southern Gaza.

A military statement said that two other soldiers were seriously injured. According to military figures, at least 190 soldiers have been killed since Israel expanded its ground offensive in the Gaza on Oct. 27.

The army said that the military death toll reached 524 since the outbreak of war on Gaza on Oct. 7.

1308 GMT — Israel launches 'wave of attacks' in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army has launched a wave of air strikes and artillery shelling in southern Lebanon’s Wadi Saluki, according to Israeli media.

Israeli fighter jets and artillery units struck dozens of targets 'belonging to Hezbollah' in the area, including observation posts, military buildings, and other Hezbollah infrastructure, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said Israeli airstrikes targeted Wadi Saluki, Houla, Wadi al Hujeir, Rab El Thalathine, Kfarkela, and Meiss al-Jabal.

Hezbollah, for its part, said its fighters targeted with missiles a gathering of Israeli soldiers east of the Even Menahem settlement in northern Israel.

1252 GMT — EU adds Hamas' political leader to sanctions list

European Union member states have added Yahya Sinwar, the political leader of Hamas, to their sanctions list.

Sinwar served 22 years in prison until he was released along with more than 1,000 other Palestinian prisoners in exchange for an Israeli soldier in 2011.

The sanctions, effective immediately, freezes Sinwar's alleged funds and other financial assets in EU member states, and prohibits EU operators from making economic resources available to him.

1211 GMT — Palestine calls for sanctions on Israel to dismantle violent settler groups

Palestine has called for imposing sanctions on Israel to compel Tel Aviv to dismantle violent far-right settler groups in the occupied West Bank.

"An international action is urgently needed to pressure the Israeli government to dismantle the settler groups, disarm them, dry up their source of funding, and end their political cover," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It also called for “placing all terrorist settler organizations and associations on international terror lists.”