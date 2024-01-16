The Emmy Awards, the highest honours in television, have been handed out at a live ceremony in Los Angeles.

“Succession” secured its legacy with its third best drama series award, “The Bear” feasted as the night's top comedy, and the two shows about squabbling families dominated the acting awards atMonday night's Emmys.

HBO's saga of the dysfunctional generations of a maladjusted media empire, “Succession,” won the top prize for its fourth and final season. It also won best actress in a drama for Sarah Snook and best actor in a drama for Kieran Culkin.

“The Bear,” the FX dramedy about a contentious family and a struggling restaurant at the centre of the life of a talented chef, won best comedy series for its first season.

It also made a meal of its acting categories, with Jeremy Allen White winning best actor in a comedy, best supporting actress in a comedy for Ayo Edebiri winning best supporting actress, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach taking best supporting actor. All three were first-time nominees.

Historic wins also came for Quinta Brunson of “Abbot Elementary" and Steven Yeun and Ali Wong of “Beef" at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day ceremony that was finally held four months late after a turbulent year of strikes in Hollywood.

Following is a list of all winners:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

"Succession"

BEST COMEDY SERIES

"The Bear"

BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

"Beef"

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

BEST ACTOR, BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Steven Yeun, "Beef"

BEST ACTRESS, BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Ali Wong, "Beef"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY